How You Can Make Your Fridge Sustainably Healthy In 2020 & More Expert Nutritionist Tips

With the holiday season & new year right around the corner, it’s time to seriously start thinking about a healthier lifestyle in 2020 & celeb nutritionist, Keri Glassman, RD, shared tips with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY!

The new year is almost here and luckily, celebrity nutritionist, Keri Glassman, RD, spoke with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about maintaining a sustainably healthy fridge, what food staples should always be in your pantry, and so many other amazing tips for staying healthy in the new year. Keri believes that if your refrigerator is always stocked with healthy foods, then you will remain motivated to stay fit. As for how you can make your fridge more sustainably nutritious in 2020, Keri reveals, “Be an informed shopper. By knowing more about where your food comes from, you can choose to put your dollar towards foods and products that are making changes towards more sustainable production. For example, I was just on a dairy farm in Cochranville, Pennsylvania and I got to see firsthand the sustainability efforts dairy farmers practice, including safely reusing water up to six times, upcycling food waste and turning manure into electrical power.”

Some healthy foods that should be staples in your fridge and pantry, Keri admits are, “Tons of greens and veggies, of course! It goes without saying that I always make sure I have lots of fresh produce on hand. I always keep cheese, yogurt, eggs, and homemade simple lemon and olive oil dressing in the fridge. In the pantry, you’ll find nuts and seeds of all sorts, nut butter, olive oil, and vinegar.”

With the holiday season approaching, it can seem tough to stay on track without over-indulging, which is why Keri advises, “Practice the ‘Nutritious Life Conscious Indulgence.’ This is the idea that when you indulge, you do it from a place of empowerment and fully enjoy every second of it and are conscious of the choice vs. mindlessly overindulging. It’s not a cheat meal. It’s the practice of being an empowered eater and making a conscious decision to enjoy an indulgence.” If you’re trying to eat more greens without feeling deprived, Keri shared, “Offer options. Traditional dishes don’t have to disappear for good, but adding in more fruits and vegetables to a spread and your overall diet will help you to change the mindset from, ‘I can’t have certain foods,’ to making the empowered decision to consciously choose more plant-forward meals and foods.”