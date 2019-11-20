Heidi Klum Poses In Nothing But A Pair Of Hip-Hugging Jeans & Heels on Instagram

Heidi Klum rocked denim pants, heels and nothing else in a sultry new photo, and we’re not mad about it! The model shared a revealing snap during fittings on November 19, where she showed off her open back and stunning smile.

When doesn’t Heidi Klum look good, right? But, she’s looking really good in a new topless photo she shared to Instagram on Tuesday night. Heidi, 46, shared the black and white photo while in fittings with her stylist, Rob Zangardi.

The newly married star showed off her tiny waist in nothing but a pair of straight leg denim pants and heels. And, it looks like she was torn when it came to choosing her footwear. “Mule or Pump,” the model asked her near 7 million followers, as a rack of designer shoes sat in the corner of the room.

A topless Heidi teased a bit of right side boob as she put her bare back to the camera being cautious not to reveal her nude chest. She smiled and looked forward as Zangardi, a fashion stylist and costume designer to the stars, took a knee to style her look. The host also gave fans a nice glimpse at her wavy blonde hair and choppy bangs in the sultry snap.

(Photo credit: Heidi Klum/Instagram)

Zangardi recently styled Heidi for The Trevor Project’s 2019 TrevorLIVE Gala on, which took place on November 17 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. The AGT: Champions judge stunned on the red carpet in a one-of-a-kind sheer white dress with fringe.

As mentioned above, Heidi recently said “I do” for the third time over the summer. She married Tokio Hotel musician Tom Kaulitz, 30, in a romantic Italian ceremony in Capri on August 3. The newlyweds — who reportedly met through a mutual friend on Germany’s Next Top Model, which Heidi hosted from 2006-2017 — dated for about eight months before they got engaged. Heidi and Tom made their public debut as a couple at the Cannes amfAR Gala in May 2018.