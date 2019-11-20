Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade, 23, Shows Off Toned Legs & Begs To Be Taken To A ‘Bottomless Mimosa Bar’

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade managed to mix sexy with smart. She showed off her toned legs in a classic black mini skirt as she asked to be taken to an endless Mimosa bar.

Hailie Jade Mathers looked like a boss lady in a new Instagram pic, and her impeccable style showed off her incredibly sexy legs. The 23-year-old appeared to be possibly headed to a meeting, as she donned a thigh-length fitted light brown leather jacket that buttoned up the front. It featured a belted waist to show off her trim midsection. Hailie paired it with a black turtle neck top and mini-skirt, sheer black hose, black Steve Madden pumps and a black Chloe purse to round out her fashionable look for an Instagram pic

She’s seen in inside the back seat of the car and shared the photo on Nov. 20 with a cheeky caption. Hailie looked so beautiful with her hair pulled back in a sleek pony tail, donned stylish dark sunglasses and had flawless yet natural makeup. She wrote in the caption, “Take me to the nearest bottomless mimosa bar please,” and fans were all over her gorgeous fashion.

Fan mandihillrobin told her “Looking Gorg.!!! Bottomless mimosas?? Sounds amazing 💖,” while user loraine_thegreat wrote, “Heck yeah love the You look like a woman that could be in charge of the world powerful look,” about Hailie’s killer outfit. fredstewart3 told her “Wow you look GREAT!!! 🔥🔥🔥,” while fearless_angel_64 wrote, “CLASSY BEAUTIFUL with HAILIE JADE 🦋🥀🔥🔥🔥.” That outfit seriously is so well put together and flawless.

Numerous fans asked Hailie where she got her gorgeous jacket, but she told a fan in the previous street post that she tagged everything and that it came from lulus. So many people were fans of the power boss looking Hailie, with user shady3110 telling her, “Damn Hailey, you are looking as hot as i ever seen you!” which considering her bikini photos and ab-baring workout looks is a pretty high compliment.