Cody Simpson Reveals Cute Photo Of Miley Cyrus As His Phone Background After Rumors They Split

So cute! Cody Simpson showed off the new lock screen on his phone, which features an infant Miley Cyrus beaming up at the camera amid rumors that the pair were heading for a split.

Cody Simpson, 22, is still smitten with Miley Cyrus, 26, and made that clear when he shared with his fans and followers on Instagram his brand new phone lock screen! Cody took to his Instagram story early in the morning on Nov. 20, sharing a screen shot of the background. The snap was an old pic of his girlfriend Miley, whom he’s been dating since early October, following Miley’s split from Kaitlynn Carter, 31. The photo is absolutely adorable, featuring an infant Miley beaming at the camera, her beautiful eyes just sparkling in the light! It’s an adorable gesture made by Cody, who is clearly still going steady with his lady amid rumors that the two were considering going their separate ways.

But those rumors can definitely be put to rest, as Miley and Cody have really been spending a lot of time together and showing off their relationship for the world to see. And things have continued to get more serious between the two. Miley brought Cody as her “plus one” to her brother Braison Cyrus‘s, 25, wedding to his longtime love Stella McBride on Nov. 4 where the “Wrecking Ball” singer and her man showed off their great dance moves. Cody even dipped Miley like a dancing pro — how romantic!

Their relationship, however, has been so much more than just fun for the former friends who turned their relationship into something more. With Cody by her side Miley “feels very liberated and free to be herself,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife on Oct. 30. To make matters even better, “he’s just like her, he’s an open book when it comes to sharing with his fans,” the source continued. “Cody is so proud to be with Miley he’s practically shouting it from the rooftops. She feels completely adored by him, it really doesn’t get any better.”

As fans know, Miley and Cody started seeing each other at the beginning of October when they were spotted bringing on the PDA while out with friends. Miley had a whirlwind summer, announcing her split from former husband Liam Hemsworth, 29, in August and beginning a relationship with Kaitlynn in the same month! Miley’s love life has been put under a lot of scrutiny. But with Cody, things seem to be going well for the pair who love to show off how much they adore one another!