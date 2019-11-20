See Pic
Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Snap Of Chicago, 1, Snuggling Baby Brother Psalm, 6 Mos. — See Pic

The pride of Kim Kardashian was captured in one picture that’s too cute for words. The ‘KUWTK’ star shared a snap of her daughter, Chicago, snuggling her little baby brother, Psalm!

“My heart,” Kim Kardashian, 39, captioned her Nov. 19 Instagram post featuring 6-month-old Psalm West and Chicago West, 1, cuddling together on the carpet. Kim’s sentiment echoed that of anyone who saw this photo because the pic would make any heart swell with love and joy. Got to hand it to Kim and Kanye West – they can make some gorgeous looking babies. Most of Kim’s fans seemed to agree with that, and they flooded her comments section with pure admiration for her babies.

“What little cuties,” “Cute kids ever,” “Future best friends,” “Omg. Psalm looks just like your dad!!!” “Precious babies” “Amazing bundles of joy everyday and holidays, God is good Kim Kardashian” “Adorable babies!. All your children are truly gorgeous” “Seriously, you need to make more. Such beautiful angels.”

That might actually happen. While Kim has stated that she’s happy with her and Kanye’s four kids – North West, 6, Saint West, 3, Chi, and Psalm – she hasn’t completely written off the possibility of adding another member to the Kardashian-West clan. “Kanye mentioned he wants seven,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It is not causing any arguments between the two, as Kim realizes that she might change her mind in the future and want to have more.” If and when Kim and Kanye decide to have more kids, the source says they will likely “return to the surrogate or adoption route.”

However, don’t expect them to do that anytime soon. Psalm isn’t even a year old yet, Chicago’s just about to turn 2, and North West is entering her “wear a nose ring to church” phase. On top of that, Kim has her own legal career to think of. She’s “has a few more years of law school left, and she’s already stretched very thin, so it’s highly unlikely Kanye will talk her into another baby right now.”

“[I want] seven kids,” Kanye told James Corden during the “Airpool Karaoke” segment on the Oct. 28 episode of The Late Late Show. “The richest thing that you can have is as many children as possible.” A week after that, Kim and her sisters Kourtney, 40, and Khloe Kardashian, 35, appeared on The Real. When asked if she was going to have more kids with Kanye, Kim simply said, “Not a chance.”