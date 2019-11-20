Ariana Grande Hugs Bernie Sanders & Calls 2020 Presidential Candidate Her ‘Guy’ In Sweet Pics

Ariana Grande had a surprise attendee at her Atlanta concert on Nov. 19 — Democratic socialist candidate Bernie Sanders! The unlikely duo even posed for photos together, and Ariana ‘will never smile this hard again.’

Ariana Grande, 26, has been a vocal advocate for voter registration and social justice, and now, her efforts have been recognized by none other than Bernie Sanders, 78. The 2020 presidential candidate and Vermont senator dropped by Ariana’s concert in Atlanta on Nov. 19, and the resulting meet-up led to photos that need to be turned into cover art (yes, we’re demanding a collab). Neither could have smiled any wider, and the two icons even hugged one another, as seen in these photos! Ariana shared the pictures to Twitter and Instagram on Nov. 20, writing, “MY GUY. thank you Senator Sanders for coming to my show, making my whole night and for all that you stand for !”

Ariana then tagged HeadCount, a non-profit organization that has offered voter registration at every U.S. stop on Ariana’s Sweetener tour. “@headcountorg and i are doing our best to make you proud,” Ariana continued, before giving a big update — her shows have already registered more than 20,000 “young voters.” Reflecting on her meet-up with Bernie, Ariana concluded, “also i will never smile this hard again promise.”

The feelings are mutual. Bernie took to his own Twitter to share his take on the special night the following day. “I want to thank @ArianaGrande for not only being a wonderful entertainer, but also for being such an outstanding advocate for social justice. We must all be prepared — like Ariana has shown — to fight for everyone who is struggling. It was great to meet her in Atlanta last night,” Bernie tweeted.

The location of Ariana’s concert on Tuesday night was convenient, considering what’s on Bernie’s schedule! Later tonight on Wednesday, Nov. 20, Bernie will go up against nine other candidates at the fifth Democratic presidential primary debate in Atlanta. Ariana and Bernie’s meet-up wasn’t totally random, though, given their Twitter exchange on Oct. 25. “Baby how u feelin,” Ariana tweeted that day, and Bernie hopped onto the social platform to reply, “Ready to fight for Medicare for All.” Bernie’s soul — and tweets — must be protected at all costs.

Ariana has yet to reveal who she’ll be officially voting for in the 2020 election (the nominees still have to be picked, after all). She publicly supported Hilary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election, and even cried after Donald Trump’s blindsiding win. The former First Lady has not announced a formal bid to enter the upcoming presidential race.