‘Baroness Von Sketch Show’ Preview: Meredith MacNeill’s Wild Nails Cause Major Problems

When you get your nails done, it’s a struggle sometimes. HollywoodLife is EXCLUSIVELY debuting a hilarious preview of the Nov. 20 episode featuring Meredith MacNeill.

A fresh manicure means you can’t mess up those nails. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new Baroness von Sketch Show, Meredith MacNeill plays a woman who just got her nails done. She runs into an issue with a driver in the parking lot after her manicure. The woman takes her sweet time and can’t get her keys in her purse without messing up her nails. She finally manages to get into her car through the trunk but her problems are far from over.

She can’t seem to get her car started! The man comes over very annoyed. Things escalate and the man calls the woman a “bad female driver.” That’s when the woman gets fed up and she ends up pulling out the man’s eyeballs with her nails. Yikes. “Now who’s going to be the bad driver?” she says. The woman finds out that having the man’s eyeballs on the tip of her nails actually helps her out. Hey, stranger things have happened.

Baroness von Sketch Show provides an insightful, satirical look at our everyday modern lives. Fast-paced and irreverent, the series celebrates the absurd and mines the embarrassing, offering a fresh, witty take on relatable moments such as crying at work, waiting in airport security lines, dealing with gossip-obsessed co-workers, co-parenting and more.

Season 4 of Baroness von Sketch Show premiered Oct. 30. IFC’s all-female sketch series is performed and written by Carolyn Taylor, Meredith MacNeill, Aurora Browne, and Jennifer Whalen. Baroness von Sketch Show is executive produced by Jamie Brown, Taylor, MacNeill, Browne and Whalen, who also serves as showrunner.