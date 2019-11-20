Angelina Pivarnick’s Wedding Dress: See ‘Jersey Shore’ Star’s Gorgeous Gown She Wears To Marry Chris Larangeira

Dressed in a gorgeous white wedding gown, Angelina Pivarnick made a beautiful bride as she tied the knot with Chris Larangeira on Nov. 20.

Angelina Pivarnick, 33, has plenty to be thankful for this Thanksgiving, and not just because she’s a newly married woman! The Jersey Shore star has beautiful photos to look back on from her Nov. 20 wedding to Chris Larangeira, thanks to the gorgeous wedding dress she wore for the nuptials. She donned an off-the-shoulder white lace Castle Couture dress in pictures you can see here. It featured a fitted bodice with a full mermaid skirt and a sweetheart neckline. Additional helping touches like the bride’s silver tiara and long lace veil added to the beauty of Angelina’s gown on her big day!

Such a beautiful wedding dress called for a tuxedo that would look equally good on the altar, and Chris did not fall short of that expectation. The couple looked amazing together as they exchanged vows at Park Château Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey, in front of loved ones, ET Online reports. Angelina’s bridesmaids included her Jersey Shore cast mates, with Deena Cortese, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Nicole “Snooki,” Polizzi serving in the bridal party. Her co-stars Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, DJ Pauly D and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino were also in attendance to watch Angelina wed.

Angelina has been waiting a long time to wear this dress, since Chris proposed nearly two years ago in Jan. 2018. The wait was worth it. Instead of rushing down the aisle, Angelina and Chris first worked out their problems in couple’s therapy, which HollywoodLife learned more about in an EXCLUSIVE interview in August. “Really when the third party [the therapist] told us what they saw and pointed out things. It really made us see things, like wow, we needed to hash this out. We’re going to get married so I want this s**t hashed out,” Angelina told us at the WE TV and OK! Magazine’s Love After Lockup season three premiere party at New York’s Whitby Hotel.

Angelina also suffered “two bad engagements” to get to this moment, which she explained in another EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife in July. Those past sour experiences also played a factor in Angelina and Chris’ decision to take their sweet time with the wedding! “I wanted to take this time for me and him to really know that this is what we wanted, because I’ve been through two bad engagements that have ended really bad,” Angelina told us this past summer. Well, this story is just getting started, and Angelina looked amazing in her wedding dress for its opening chapter!