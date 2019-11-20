Angelina Pivarnick: ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Weds Chris Larangeira In Romantic New Jersey Ceremony

Congrats to the happy couple! Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira officially tied the knot in front of their loving friends, family and ‘Jersey Shore’ cast mates in a gorgeous ceremony.

It’s official! Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira are now a newly married couple after exchanging ‘I dos’ in a romantic ceremony on Nov. 20 at the Park Château Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey, ET Online reports. Since the setting looked like a castle, Angelina looked like a princess in an off-the-shoulder strapless white lace dress with a fitted bodice and mermaid style fuller skirt, a silver tiara and a giant lace train.

Angelina was surrounded by her Jersey Shore castmates, with Deena Cortese, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Nicole “Snooki,” Polizzi serving as her bridesmaids while Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, DJ Pauly D and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino were also in attendance along with Mike’s wife Lauren, according to the site.

It wasn’t an easy path to travel for the couple to get to the alter. In August 2019, Angelina got very candid about being in couples therapy with her then fiancé, Chris. “I think everyone should do it. I feel so strongly about it,” the Jersey Shore star shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “Really when the third party (the therapist) told us what they saw and pointed out things. It really made us see things, like wow, we needed to hash this out. We’re going to get married so I want this sh*t hashed out,” she continued.

Clearly, the couple found a balance in their relationship. Prior to Angelina openly discussing her therapy session with Chris, she was absolutely giddy when it came to talking about their wedding plans. “I kind of want to make it intimate and a little bit smaller,” she said at the time. “I have a lot of friends that I might have in my party. I don’t know yet. I don’t want it to be like a 10 girl thing, you know? Just a little smaller,” she previously explained. With their past behind them, Chris and Angelina can head into their future with a clean slate and take on this exciting new chapter in their life!