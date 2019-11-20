2020 Grammy Nominations: Taylor Swift & More — Full List
The 2020 Grammy nominations were announced on Nov. 20. So many of the biggest names in music are among the nominees for best new artist, song of the year, and more.
The Grammy nominations for the 2020 ceremony were announced live from New York City by Alicia Keys, Bebe Rexha, Recording Academy CEO Deborah Dugan, and Chair of the Board of Trustees Harvey Mason Jr. Nominations for best new artist, record, album, and song of the year were among the first awards to be revealed. The 2020 Grammy Awards will air live on Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. The ceremony, hosted by Alicia for the second year in a row, will be broadcast on CBS.
The winners last year included Kacey Musgraves, Donald Glover, Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, and Ariana Grande. Last year, Taylor Swift only received one nomination for reputation but now she’s back with an all-new album. Lover was released in Aug. 2019 and became another instant hit for the singer. Taylor has already won 10 Grammys and is looking to add more with Lover.
Best Pop Solo Performance
Beyonce, “Spirit”
Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”
Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”
Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”
Taylor Swift, “You Need To Calm Down”
Song of the Year
Lady Gaga, “Always Remember Us This Way”
Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”
Brandi Carlile, “Bring My Flowers Now”
H.E.R., “Hard Place”
Taylor Swift, “Lover”
Lana Del Rey, “Norman F**king Rockwell”
Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”
Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”
Album of the Year
Boni Iver, I, I
Lana Del Rey, Norman F**king Rockwell
Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Ariana Grande, thank u, next
Lil Nas X, 7
Lizzo, Cuz I Love You
H.E.R., I Used To Know Her
Vampire Weekend, Father of the Bride
Record Of The Year:
Bon Iver, “Hey, Ma”
Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”
Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”
H.E.R., “Hard Place”
Khalid, “Talk:
Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”
Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower”
Best New Artist
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Rosalia
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
Maggie Rogers
Best Rap Album
J. Cole, Revenge of the Dreamers III
Meek Mill, Championships
Tyler the Creator, IGOR
21 Savage, I Am > I Was
YBN Cordae, The Lost Boy
Best R&B Performance
Daniel Caesar and Brandy, “Love Again”
Lizzo featuring Gucci Mane, “Exactly How I Feel”
Lucky Daye, “Roll Some Mo”
Anderson Paak featuring Andre 3000, “Come Home”
H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller, “Could’ve Been”
Best Country Song
Tanya Tucker, “Bring My Flowers Now”
Ashley McBryde, “Girls Goin’ Nowhere”
Miranda Lambert, “It All Comes Out in the Wash”
Eric Church, “Some Of It”
Dan and Shay, “Speechless”
Best Pop Vocal Album
Beyonce, The Lion King: The Gift
Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Ariana Grande, thank u, next
Ed Sheeran, No. 6 Collaborations Project
Taylor Swift, Lover
Best R&B Album
BJ The Chicago Kid, 1123
Lucky Daye, Painted
Ella Mai, Ella Mai
PJ Morton, Paul
Anderson .Paak, Ventura
Best Country Album
Eric Church, Desperate Man
Reba McEntire, Stronger Than The Truth
Pistol Annies, Interstate Gospel
Thomas Rhett, Center Point Road
Tanya Tucker, While I’m Livin’
Lizzo and Billie Eilish lucked out with major nominations this year, including Best Pop Solo Performance and Song of the Year. Good luck to all the nominees!