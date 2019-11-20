2020 Grammy Nominations: Taylor Swift & More — Full List

The 2020 Grammy nominations were announced on Nov. 20. So many of the biggest names in music are among the nominees for best new artist, song of the year, and more.

The Grammy nominations for the 2020 ceremony were announced live from New York City by Alicia Keys, Bebe Rexha, Recording Academy CEO Deborah Dugan, and Chair of the Board of Trustees Harvey Mason Jr. Nominations for best new artist, record, album, and song of the year were among the first awards to be revealed. The 2020 Grammy Awards will air live on Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. The ceremony, hosted by Alicia for the second year in a row, will be broadcast on CBS.

The winners last year included Kacey Musgraves, Donald Glover, Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, and Ariana Grande. Last year, Taylor Swift only received one nomination for reputation but now she’s back with an all-new album. Lover was released in Aug. 2019 and became another instant hit for the singer. Taylor has already won 10 Grammys and is looking to add more with Lover.

Best Pop Solo Performance

Beyonce, “Spirit”

Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”

Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”

Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”

Taylor Swift, “You Need To Calm Down”

Song of the Year

Lady Gaga, “Always Remember Us This Way”

Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”

Brandi Carlile, “Bring My Flowers Now”

H.E.R., “Hard Place”

Taylor Swift, “Lover”

Lana Del Rey, “Norman F**king Rockwell”

Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”

Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”

Album of the Year

Boni Iver, I, I

Lana Del Rey, Norman F**king Rockwell

Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Ariana Grande, thank u, next

Lil Nas X, 7

Lizzo, Cuz I Love You

H.E.R., I Used To Know Her

Vampire Weekend, Father of the Bride



Record Of The Year:

Bon Iver, “Hey, Ma”

Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”

Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”

H.E.R., “Hard Place”

Khalid, “Talk:

Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”

Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower”

Best New Artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Rosalia

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Maggie Rogers

Best Rap Album

J. Cole, Revenge of the Dreamers III

Meek Mill, Championships

Tyler the Creator, IGOR

21 Savage, I Am > I Was

YBN Cordae, The Lost Boy

Best R&B Performance

Daniel Caesar and Brandy, “Love Again”

Lizzo featuring Gucci Mane, “Exactly How I Feel”

Lucky Daye, “Roll Some Mo”

Anderson Paak featuring Andre 3000, “Come Home”

H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller, “Could’ve Been”

Best Country Song

Tanya Tucker, “Bring My Flowers Now”

Ashley McBryde, “Girls Goin’ Nowhere”

Miranda Lambert, “It All Comes Out in the Wash”

Eric Church, “Some Of It”

Dan and Shay, “Speechless”

Best Pop Vocal Album

Beyonce, The Lion King: The Gift

Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Ariana Grande, thank u, next

Ed Sheeran, No. 6 Collaborations Project

Taylor Swift, Lover

Best R&B Album

BJ The Chicago Kid, 1123

Lucky Daye, Painted

Ella Mai, Ella Mai

PJ Morton, Paul

Anderson .Paak, Ventura

Best Country Album

Eric Church, Desperate Man

Reba McEntire, Stronger Than The Truth

Pistol Annies, Interstate Gospel

Thomas Rhett, Center Point Road

Tanya Tucker, While I’m Livin’

Lizzo and Billie Eilish lucked out with major nominations this year, including Best Pop Solo Performance and Song of the Year. Good luck to all the nominees!