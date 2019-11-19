‘The Voice’ Recap: 2 Singers Are Eliminated As Season 17’s Top 11 Is Revealed

It’s elimination night on ‘The Voice’! Ten artists are voted through, with one more earning the final spot in the top 11 thanks to an instant save during the show’s Nov 19 episode.

Thirteen artists performed on the Nov. 18 episode of The Voice, but only 11 will move onto the next round! The results are revealed LIVE on Nov. 19, and the first three artists who are safe are: Marybeth Byrd, from team John Legend, Hello Sunday, from team Kelly Clarkson, and Rose Short, from team Gwen Stefani. Then, taking a break from results, Gwen hits the stage with her three team members for a fun performance that features high fashion, epic choreography and more!

Next, Carson Daly reveals the next two singers who are moving on to the top 11: Kat Hammock, from team Blake Shelton, and Katie Kadan from team Legend. Also continuing on in the competition are: Jake Hoot, from team Kelly, Myracle Holloway, from team Gwen and Ricky Duran, from team Blake. Before getting to more results, it’s time for another team performance. This time, it’s Kelly with her four remaining artists, and of course, they’re incredible!

Finally, Carson reveals the final two artists who are saved by America: Will Breman, from team Legend, and Shane Q from team Kelly. That means that Cali Wilson (team Blake), Joana Martinez (team Gwen) and Max Boyle (team Kelly) are in the bottom three and singing for the instant save to earn the last spot in the top 11.

First up, Cali sings “The Chain” by Fleetwood Mac, showcasing exactly what she does best with a simple, yet intricate, performance that built up to a big moment at the end. Next, Max performs “Thinking Out Loud” by Ed Sheeran, and it’s a beautiful rendition that showcases his ability as a pop singer. Finally, Joana takes the stage and sings a powerful version of “Superwoman,” and totally nails it.

Now, viewers have five minutes to vote for their favorite on NBC.com and The Voice app, and the person moving on is….JOANA! Unfortunately, that means Blake and Kelly are each losing an artist, as Cali and Max are eliminated. The competition will continue when the top 11 from season 17 of The Voice perform LIVE during the next episode, which airs on Nov. 25 at 8:00 p.m. One person will be eliminated following the live performances on Nov. 26.