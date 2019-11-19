‘The Challenge’ Preview: A Game-Changing Twist Is Revealed At The Next Challenge

You’re only as strong as your weakest link — and we’re about to find out who that weakest link is on the Nov. 20 episode of ‘The Challenge.’ Here’s an EXCLUSIVe sneak peek!

The final challenge is fast approaching on The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2, which means it’s time to get rid of some extra players! HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of the show’s Nov. 20 episode, in which host T.J. Lavin greets the players at their next challenge. “Today’s challenge is called Puzzling Swim,” he reveals. “And if you’re not a very good swimmer, today is not your day. You guys have to get this done. If I was you, I would win today, because it’s very important — especially this late in the game.”

T.J. then goes onto explain what the players will have to do in the challenge — they’ll be split up into pairs, who will have to complete a long swim to retrieve keys that will help them unlock letter blocks, which they’ll then use to solve a riddle. However, there’s a twist! “By the way — the slowest swimming pair from either team is going home today,” T.J. says, after explaining how the game works. WHOA! So, each pair is only has strong as their weakest swimmer, and the notoriously bad swimmers — like Leroy, Dee and Ninja Natalie — are noticeably worried.

Going into the Nov. 20 episode, there are just seven players remaining on team U.K., and nine on team U.S. This twist is bound to shake things up, as the two alliances in the house continue to fight for control of the game. We’ll see how it all plays out when The Challenge airs on MTV at 9:00 p.m.!