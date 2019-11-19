‘RHOC’s Shannon Beador Admits She’s Gained ‘Love’ Weight Since Dating New Boyfriend

‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Shannon Beador gushed over her relationship with her boyfriend John Janssen and opened up about how he’s changed her for the better, in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HL.

Shannon Beador, 55, is a gal in love! The Real Housewives of Orange County star admitted that her new relationship with boyfriend John Janssen caught her by surprise but she’s enjoying every minute of it and it’s even got her gaining some happy “love weight”! “Did I ever think that I could meet someone that would provoke such emotion in me, and have all of the qualities that he possesses? No,” the lovestruck beauty EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “I didn’t think it was possible. So we are both incredibly happy and we’re together all the time and we talked about a future, but I think it’s very soon. There’s no rush or anything.”

Shannon recently lost 40 pounds but admitted she put back on six of them due to her happiness with John, who is the vice president of Wood Gutmann & Bogart Insurance Brokers. “I gained a little bit. It’s called happy love weight. Like six pounds, but I’ll lose it. It’s fine,” she said. “I don’t care and he doesn’t care. So it’s all good.”

Before Shannon’s budding relationship with John, she was married to ex-husband David Beador, who she split from in 2017 and divorced this past Apr. She told us in Oct. that she was actively dating and had already met John four months prior. “I am actively dating! I vowed when I started getting out there that I would be a dater. It’s no relationship right now, but I did meet someone four months ago, so we’re here [in New York City],” she EXCLUSIVELY said. “I have a connection with him that I’ve never felt with anyone. We have a comfort that I really have never felt with anyone and it’s so great.”

When Shannon’s not enjoying time with the man of her dreams, she’s making waves on The Real Housewives of Orange County. On the Nov. 12 episode, her co-star Tamra Judge accused her of turning their other co-star Kelly Dodd, against her and it led to some memorable moments, including a confrontation between Shannon and Tamra. Although Tamra first called Shannon “a puppet master” during the discussion, she eventually decided to giver her another chance when she realized that Kelly was the one most likely behind the drama.