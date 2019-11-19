Pilar Jhena, 7 Mos., Helps Mom Porsha Williams Open Lavish Chanel Gift In Sweet Video

Porsha Williams is teaching her daughter, Pilar Jhena that expensive gifts are ‘wonderful,’ but they’re not everything! The ‘RHOA’ star shared a new video of her unwrapping a stunning Chanel bag from fiance, Dennis McKinley, with PJ by her side!

Porsha Williams just got a brand new bag! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star showed off her new Chanel tote in a series of videos on her Instagram on November 18, but it was her 7-month-old daughter, Pilar Jhena that stole the spotlight. Baby PJ helped her mom unwrap a delicately decorated Chanel box with a white ribbon in the videos, yet she seemed more entertained by the tissue paper inside.

The lavish gift was a present from Porsha’s fiance, Dennis McKinley, who she rekindled her romance with after he admitted to cheating on her during a recent episode of RHOA. “Look what daddy got mommy!”, Porsha said to her daughter in the clip. “Thank you, daddy, I love it! Thank you, babe!”, she continued.

“My baby said what’s yours is mine MOMMY!”, Porsha captioned her post, which was followed by a sweet message directed at her daughter. “LOL Gifts are wonderful… but I also pray she sees the love between mommy and daddy forever,” she wrote, explaining, “Love is patient, love is kind and holds no record. One day she will know real love and recognize it from experience (when she is 50-years-old of course lol). Porsha concluded, “Update: Pj is already getting her bottles and toys etc. ready for our bag!”

(Video Credit: Instagram/Porsha Williams)

All seems to be well in Porsha’s world after a rocky summer between her and Dennis. Rumors that he had cheated on her began to spread around Memorial Day Weekend, and they didn’t slow down from there. The pair ended up splitting in June after Porsha was spotted without her engagement ring.

The Bravo star finally got some clarity on the November 10 episode of RHOA during a therapy session, where Dennis admitted to having an affair while Porsha was pregnant. However, since the episode was filmed in prior months, it appears as though the two began working on their relationship back in August. Why? — Porsha went on Dish Nation radio, where she confirmed that she and Dennis were “taking it one day at a time.” She gave and update on their relationship when host Gary With Da Tea noticed that she had her engagement ring back on.

Porsha and Dennis, who got engaged in September 2018, welcomed Pilar, their first child together, on March 22. Before they hit a rough patch in their relationship, the couple previously announced on RHOA‘s season 11 finale that they had planned to wed on New Year’s Eve. We’ll have to wait and see if the wedding is still on.