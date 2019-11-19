Kaia Gerber, 18, Slays In Crop Top & 70s Jeans On NYC Date Night With Pete Davidson, 26

Another date night with Pete Davidson calls for another hot outfit, and Kaia Gerber delivered with a stunning crop top and flared jeans ensemble that looked straight out of the 1970s. So cute!

It’s absolutely freezing in New York City right now, but Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber are keeping things hot. The Saturday Night Live star, 26, took the 18-year-old model out for a fun night at concert venue Webster Hall on November 19, where they both looked super smitten with each other. Braving the 30 degree weather, Kaia eschewed normal winter wear and rocked a crop top, of all things, for the Charlotte Lawrence performance. She wore the tiny top with flared, high-waisted jeans straight out of the 1970s, an oversized blazer, and patent leather boots for a look that we totally could’ve seen on her mom, Cindy Crawford, back in the day.

Kaia also added a little pop of color to her outfit by carrying a little neon green purse, which looked like a gift bag. While she slayed in her “off-duty model” uniform, Pete took a decidedly more casual approach to his outfit, per usual, slouching into the concert venue in a hoodie, jeans, sneakers, and a matching snapback. The rumored couple have only been connected for about a month, shortly after Pete’s breakup with Fosse/Verdon star Margaret Qualley, 25, but it appears that things are getting serious. Kaia was even spotted wearing a “P” necklace on November 6!

Coincidence? Well, maybe, but the accessory choice did come shortly after he was spotted leaving her apartment in Manhattan. The twosome are reportedly maintaining that they’re just friends, but you can’t fault anyone for thinking that there’s something romantic going on.

No word on what Kaia was wearing when she headed out with Pete for a casual lunch date on October 23. The rumored couple were spotted gazing into each other’s eyes and smiling while dining at Sadelle’s in NYC.