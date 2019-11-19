Jennifer Lopez Is Officially The New Face Of Coach – See Gorgeous First Photo

Is there anything Jennifer Lopez can’t do?! JLo was just announced as the global face of Coach & the gorgeous singer & actress looks stunning in her first photo for the brand!

Jennifer Lopez, 50, just added another job to her resume as it was just announced that she is officially the new global face of Coach. The singer, actress, entertainer, and producer will star in the global advertising campaigns, starting with the Spring 2020 season, for the fashion brand’s leather goods, ready-to-wear, and footwear. JLo gushed about her new gig, “I’m so excited for this collaboration with Coach. It is a timeless brand that I’ve always been a fan of and the upcoming collection really speaks to my personal style – an uptown downtown mix.”

In the first photo for the brand, Jennifer is pictured looking flawless in black and white while wearing a leather trench coat, a polka dot silk scarf around her neck, and a chain purse. In the photo, she is leaning against a balcony while looking down with her eyes closed as her hair blows in the wind. If this is just the first photo, then we cannot wait to see what’s in store for future campaigns, considering JLo always looks stunning.

Coach Creative Director, Stuart Vevers, shared his excitement about working with JLo, stating, “Jennifer is so authentic. She’s determined and she’s an original who has followed her own path to do things her own way – she really embodies the attitude of Coach and our new campaign. I loved when Jennifer carried the Coach Signature bags in her 2002 video ‘All I Have.’ She’s from New York like Coach, which creates another authentic connection with our heritage, and I’m particularly excited about bringing Jennifer and Juergen Teller together.”

Jennifer has officially joined the ranks of past Coach ambassadors including Selena Gomez, 27, and Chloe Grace Moretz, 22, and we cannot wait to see JLo’s amazing new campaigns with the brands!