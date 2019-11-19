How To Prevent Fine Lines From Prematurely Forming Around Your Eyes & Face – Expert Advice

If you’re worried about fine lines forming on your face & around your eyes, don’t despair because co-founders of natural beauty brand, Furtuna Skin, spoke with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about how to prevent them!

While aging is inevitable, there are some ways that you can prevent premature aging, especially when it comes to fine lines and wrinkles. Luckily, founders of Furtuna Skin, a new natural skincare brand, Agatha Relota Luczo, and Kim Walls, spoke with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, about how you can stop fine lines from forming on your face at a rapid pace.

If you’re wondering what you should do to prevent fine lines from forming around your face, Agatha revealed, “It’s interesting that the skin around the eyes and the skin on your face are typically regarded as two separate skincare steps requiring two separate products. Personally, I use our Porte Per La Vitalita Face & Eye Serum which is a dual benefit concentrate that serves as a vitamin bath for both your face and eye area. Our proprietary blend of wild-foraged, organic botanicals are sourced from Sicily and are incredibly potent. The results are transformational and it’s a product that can easily be layered into any skincare routine to help prevent fine lines from forming.”

Meanwhile, Kim added, “How you apply skincare is also important to amplify the benefits of your products. When applying a serum, think of it as a self-care ritual and invest a bit of extra time to massage the product in, especially by using the tapping method. When applying around the eye area, use a single finger as opposed to your whole hand so that you’re applying less pressure around your most delicate skin. Use SPF every day to prevent the breakdown of elastin and get your beauty sleep to improve collagen production. Regular exfoliation should also be included in your skincare routine if it isn’t already. With weekly exfoliation, you reveal fresh skin cells for a brighter and more luminous look. That skincare practice also increases the effectiveness of your serums by helping them absorb more easily. Avoid high levels of vitamin A during the day as it increases photosensitivity and be wary of your blue light devices. They often interfere with REM sleep, which is your skin’s time to repair itself.”

Agatha shared other tips to prevent premature aging, “For my beauty ritual, I take a less is more approach which is why I love a dual-use product. In the evening, I cleanse my skin to make sure my face is clean and fresh. It seems so basic but it is the most important step in preventing aging. Always ensure that you remove all makeup and properly cleanse your skin in the evening! After cleansing, I used to just apply a few drops of olive oil to my skin. It has a moisturizing effect and it’s packed full of anti-aging antioxidants. Now I use the Porte Porte Per La Vitalità Face & Eye Serum which contains incredible botanicals, olive oil, and olive leaf for twice the age prevention power. I finish with either an overnight mask or BiPhase oil. Each night I use a Gua Sha rose quartz massage tool to further promote lifting and smoothing.”

As for everyday practices that can lead you to fresh, younger-looking skin, “What you put on your face is just as important as what you eat,” Agatha admitted. “I’m a mother of four and nutrition is very important to me personally and for my children. My skin looks its best when I stay hydrated throughout the day, exercise regularly, and practice a healthy diet along with clean, effective skincare.”

Furtuna Skin, a natural and clean skincare brand just launched on Nov. 12 with a dual-use serum, Porte Per La Vitalità Face & Eye Serum, that uses amazing ingredients sourced from the founder, Agatha’s, private estate in Sicily. All products can be purchased at http://www.furtunaskin.com.