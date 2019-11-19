Hilary Duff Debuts Sneak Peek Of Her ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Bangs & We’re Getting Major Flashbacks

Lizzie McGuire is officially back & Hilary Duff finally gave us a sneak peek of her character when she showed off a new set of bangs, which made us seriously nostalgic!

Ever since Hilary Duff, 32, announced that she would be returning as Lizzie McGuire in a reboot, we have been waiting with bated breath for a glimpse of her character who is now in her 30s and living in Brooklyn, New York. So, when Hilary took to Instagram on Nov. 18, sharing a photo of herself with bangs, we started freaking out because we cannot believe how much she still looks like her iconic Disney character. Hilary literally has not aged in the new photo she posted of herself, her hair is a bright blonde hue while her bangs are straight across her forehead and are wispy and blunt, just like Lizzie’s used to be. Hilary even threw her hair back into a bun behind her, which was a hairstyle Lizzie loved to rock.

While we love the way Hilary looks with her new bangs, they were definitely clip-on considering she posted a photo to her page that same day with her blonde hair down in waves with no bangs in sight. Seeing Hilary with her bangs brings back so many amazing memories of the hit show and we cannot wait for the reboot to debut on Disney+ in 2020.

Despite Hilary’s bangs being clip-on, many celebrities have been switching up their look this fall and many have revealed hair makeovers. Bella Hadid, 23, showed off a new bob haircut on the red carpet at the Vogue Fashion Festival Photocall in Paris on Friday, Nov. 15. Meanwhile, just the other day, Jessica Alba, 38, attended the 2019 Baby2Baby Gala honoring Chrissy Teigen in Los Angeles on Nov. 9 when she debuted a new shoulder-length cut, which was pin-straight and flipped up at the ends, done by hairstylist, Jesus Guerrero.

