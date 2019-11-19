Hailie Scott Mathers, 23, Rocks Trendy Leather Coat & Tights As She Hails A Cab In New Photo

Hailing a cab in style! Hailie Scott Mathers looked super chic and trendy for the fall weather in a new Instagram snap where she motions to try an nab a cab.

Fashionable for fall! Hailie Scott Mathers, 23, looked so trendy while trying to hail a cab in her latest Instagram post on Nov. 18. In the snap, Hailie, the daughter of rapper Eminem, raised her hand in the air in the quintessential motion to try and flag one of the elusive cars. “taxi, please” Hailie captioned her post with a waving hand emoji. The 23-year-old was decked out head to toe in chic apparel. Hailie sported a brown leather jacket designed by Lulus, a matching bag by Chloe and a pair of glamorous, pointed toe black heels courtesy of by Steven Madden.

The social media sensation appeared to still be enjoying some time in Chicago, as she posted a photo of the city just a week ago upon her arrival. Hailie’s social media activity is fairly sporadic, but fans love to see her post new content when she does! And the 23-year-old has pretty much become our autumn style icon with the flair for fashion she has demonstrated in recent snaps. On Nov. 12, the brunette beauty showed off her stunning straight hair as she enjoyed a cup of coffee while out and about. Hailie’s ‘do looked stunning, as she fashioned a cream and rusted orange printed blouse with a pair of jeans. Her makeup was totally on point, too, but what else would you expect from the consistently fashionable social media star?

Hailie’s straight hair was a fun new look for the star to show off. But we’re not so sure it’s the major change she was teasing just a few weeks ago. On Nov. 5, Hailie took to Instagram again, sharing a beautiful snap, where she sported an all black ensemble. While her monochromatic look was front and center of the pic, Hailie’s mind wandered elsewhere. “thinking about what I wanna do to my hair,” Hailie began the caption to her post. “I haven’t dyed it in 3+ years 😱” Naturally, Hailie’s fans chimed in with a slew of suggestions, even some that were a bit farfetched. “Shave it at the right side. You gonna look like a punk rock girl :D like the song,” one fan commented. Clearly, Hailie hasn’t taken that idea to heart!

Still, the 23-year-old is always showing off her amazing style on Instagram. Her wardrobe is practically the envy of every closet, and fans love to see her fashionable snaps and interact with the beauty in the comments section of her posts. Her latest, clearly, did not disappoint! We cannot wait to see what she shares next!