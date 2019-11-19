Working on her fitness and maybe dropping a new song? Cardi B showed off her incredible core while rapping ‘a little something’ for her fans and followers in a brand new Instagram post!

New album when?! Cardi B, 27, took to her Instagram on Nov. 18 with a preview of what could be a brand new song! In the video, the “Money” rapper wears nothing but a pair of baggy sweatpants and a crop top, accessorizing with large hoop earrings and showing off her long red nails. Cardi’s amazing abs were on full display for her fans and followers to see. But Cardi’s wordsmith skills were the talent that really popped in the video post.

As soon as the video began, Cardi started to rap what could be a brand new track that she is working on for her next album! “I be in a mansion and you be in my mentions,” the Grammy winner rapped in the video, which also featured backing music playing in the background. Cardi even seemed to give a bit of a shoutout to her recent work in the film Hustlers, as she crooned, “About 30 seconds in I’m like ‘where do I start?’ I don’t act I’m a hustler just playing my part.” Cardi finished off her rhymes with “Just a little something until I finish the album,” before sticking her tongue out for the camera in quintessential Cardi fashion!

When she isn’t sharing some new material — or her amazing body — on her Instagram, Cardi loves to show off special moments with her sweet little girl, Kulture, 1. Just after Kulture’s ears were pierced, the mother-of-one took to her Instagram to share the cutest clip of the one-year-old completely asleep. The tiny tot looked so relaxed, with Cardi writing in the clip “How you sleep when life is good.” To that end, we absolutely agree!

Cardi has really had quite the incredible year! The rapper showed off her acting skills in the highly acclaimed Hustlers, had an amazing 27th birthday and her personal life has truly been flourishing. With the new post, we can’t help but wonder if the Grammy winner has some new music in the words. From what fans heard, they are definitely liking the material so far. We cannot wait to see what she shares next!