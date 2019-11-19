Video
Hollywood Life

Cardi B Reveals Her Super Toned Abs In A Crop Top While Rapping On Instagram — Video

cardi b
Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Cardi B2018 Global Citizen's Festival, New York, USA - 30 Sep 2018
EXCLUSIVE: Cardi B looks incredibly happy with her daughter Kulture as the spend an evening at Disneyland. Cardi, Who was joined by a couple of friends and bodyguards, was seen having a blast riding the rides in Fantasyland including the Alive in wonderland, she and kulture took selfies on dumbo, and was seen going for a ride on the carousel. the pair were seen enjoying cotton candy before heading to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. Cardi was seen arriving. little late at the park, around 8 pm, just in time to enjoy the fireworks and then headed in to enjoy the rides at the time most people are seen leaving the theme park. 02 Nov 2019 Pictured: Cardi B, Kulture Kiari Cephus. Photo credit: Marksman / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA540687_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Cardi B Cardi B out and about, New York, USA - 10 Oct 2019
Cardi B Cardi B out and about, Paris Fashion Week, France - 30 Sep 2019 Wearing Nicolas Jebran View Gallery View Gallery 67 Photos.
News Writer

Working on her fitness and maybe dropping a new song? Cardi B showed off her incredible core while rapping ‘a little something’ for her fans and followers in a brand new Instagram post!

New album when?! Cardi B, 27, took to her Instagram on Nov. 18 with a preview of what could be a brand new song! In the video, the “Money” rapper wears nothing but a pair of baggy sweatpants and a crop top, accessorizing with large hoop earrings and showing off her long red nails. Cardi’s amazing abs were on full display for her fans and followers to see. But Cardi’s wordsmith skills were the talent that really popped in the video post.

As soon as the video began, Cardi started to rap what could be a brand new track that she is working on for her next album! “I be in a mansion and you be in my mentions,” the Grammy winner rapped in the video, which also featured backing music playing in the background. Cardi even seemed to give a bit of a shoutout to her recent work in the film Hustlers, as she crooned, “About 30 seconds in I’m like ‘where do I start?’ I don’t act I’m a hustler just playing my part.” Cardi finished off her rhymes with “Just a little something until I finish the album,” before sticking her tongue out for the camera in quintessential Cardi fashion!

When she isn’t sharing some new material — or her amazing body — on her Instagram, Cardi loves to show off special moments with her sweet little girl, Kulture, 1. Just after Kulture’s ears were pierced, the mother-of-one took to her Instagram to share the cutest clip of the one-year-old completely asleep. The tiny tot looked so relaxed, with Cardi writing in the clip “How you sleep when life is good.” To that end, we absolutely agree!

Cardi has really had quite the incredible year! The rapper showed off her acting skills in the highly acclaimed Hustlers, had an amazing 27th birthday and her personal life has truly been flourishing. With the new post, we can’t help but wonder if the Grammy winner has some new music in the words. From what fans heard, they are definitely liking the material so far. We cannot wait to see what she shares next!