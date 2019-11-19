Camila Cabello Reveals The Moment She Knew Shawn Mendes Would Be More Than Just A Friend

Camila Cabello opened up about her relationship with boyfriend Shawn Mendes and talked about the ‘awkward’ moment she knew they would be more than friends, in a new interview with ‘Rolling Stone’.

Camila Cabello, 22, and Shawn Mendes, 21, have come a long way after turning their close friendship into romance this year, and now we’re learning exactly how the magic unfolded. The singer, whose second studio album Romance comes out on Dec. 6, sat down with Rolling Stone for an in-depth interview about her upcoming release as well as her budding relationship with the hunk and even revealed the moment she knew he was going to become more than just a friend.

“During ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer,’ I really bonded with him as more than a friend,” Camila admitted about the 2015 collaboration with Shawn on Nov. 18. “I think he did, too, but we were both really young, and he was experiencing the pressures of his career. I don’t think we knew what to do with those feelings. It was this awkward thing where we both liked each other, but we weren’t together.”

“An energy was there from the beginning, but after that song, we didn’t spend as much time together,” she continued. “Our paths just didn’t cross in that way romantically until we started hanging out again and writing. For me, it just brought it back.”

Camila and Shawn first met in 2014 and became close friends for years before they decided to officially date this year, around the same time rumors started to fly. The pair released a steamy music video for their duet “Señorita” in June and days after, it was reported that Camila had split from her longtime boyfriend Matthew Hussey. The next month, Independence Day marked the first time they were spotted holding hands and it was also the same day they officially decided to become a couple, according to Shawn, who spilled the details at a Q&A session with fans on Oct. 26.

Since the fireworks went off both literally and figuratively, the lovebirds have been seen expressing major PDA on numerous occasions. In their latest public outing, they enjoyed a sushi date together. They were all smiles as they held hands and passed excited onlookers while walking into the restaurant on Nov. 16 and were the epitome of a young duo in love.