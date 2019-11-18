‘The Voice’ Recap: The Top 13 Hits The Stage For Powerful Performances

Thirteen artists are left on season 17 of ‘The Voice,’ and they each hit the stage for some of their best performances yet during the Nov. 18 episode!

The top 13 hit the stage during the Nov. 18 episode of The Voice, and it starts with Gwen Stefani’s team member, Joana Martinez. The talented 15-year-old performs Gloria Estefan’s “Get On Your Feet,” and dedicates it to her hometown (Miami). Joana works the stage while belting out the song and gives an amazing performance. Next up, Ricky Duran, from team Blake Shelton, sings “You Are The Best Thing” by Ray LaMontagne. He also plays guitar onstage and shows his versatility with the performance. Ricky is truly a natural!

Team Kelly Clarkson artist, Max Boyle, is next to take the stage. He dedicates his performance of “Unaware” by Allen Stone to his family, and as always, he kills it onstage, nailing every single note. Myracle Holloway, from Gwen’s team, sings “I’m Your Baby Tonight” by Whitney Houston next, and she dedicates it to her late grandmother, who raised her. It’s a powerful and high-energy performance that proves Myracle’s talent once again.

John Legend’s artist, Will Breman, hits the stage next with a rendition of “I Won’t Give Up” by Jason Mraz. It’s a touching performance that shows a different side to Will, and he captivates the audience as always. Next, Kat Hammock, from Blake’s team, sings “Danny Boy,” which she dedicates to her late grandfather. It’s an extremely emotional performance, and shows off Kat’s unique voice.

The next performance is from Katie Kadan, who’s on John’s team. Her performance of “I’m Going Down” by Mary J. Blige is incredible, as she belts out the lyrics and connects to the lyrics in a personal way. The audience and coaches are absolutely blown away, and John dubs it the best performance of the season so far!

Next, Blake’s final artist, Cali Wilson, sings “Butterflies” by Kacey Musgraves, which she dedicates to her girlfriend. Cali makes the song unique and all her own for an incredible performance. Shane Q, from team Kelly, is up next. He performs “My Wish” by Rascal Flatts, and brings more of a stage presence to go with his powerful voice after getting some direction from Kelly. Amazing!

Another team Kelly artist, Hello Sunday, performs next. The adorable duo sings “Mama Knows Best” by Jessie J, and it’s an upbeat, fun and powerful rendition! Oh, and there’s choreography, too! How are these girls so young?! Up next, team John artist, Marybeth Byrd, stuns with her performance of “Go Rest High On That Mountain.” She dedicates the performance to her grandfather, who recently passed away, and it’s an extremely emotional and stunning rendition.

The next performance is from Jake Hoot, who’s on team Kelly. He sticks to his country roots with a gorgeous rendition of “Danny’s Song,” which he dedicates to his sweet daughter. It’s another solid performance from Jake, who has impressed week after week. To close out the night, team Gwen’s final artist, Rose Short, belts out “I Turn To You” by Christina Aguilera. It’s an incredibly powerful performance and an amazing way to end the night!

Two artists will be eliminated during the Nov. 19 episode of The Voice. The show airs at 8:00 p.m. on NBC, and the contestants will find out their results LIVE!