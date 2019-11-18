‘RHOC’: Tamra Judge Calls Season 14 Reunion ‘Brutal’ — ‘A Lot Of Friendships Shifted’

Tamra Judge opened up about the drama that unfolded while filming the season 14 ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ reunion, during an EXCLUSIVE interview with HL at BravoCon on Nov. 16.

Real Housewives of Orange County fans are gearing up to watch the season 14 reunion, which was filmed last weekend, and Tamra Judge made the anticipation even more intense when she admitted the special will be, well, “brutal”. The 52-year-old reality star appeared at BravoCon in New York City, NY on Nov. 16 and EXCLUSIVELY spoke to HollywoodLife about what we can expect when the ladies sit down to discuss the ups and downs of the episodes over the past few months.

“I would have to say that it was brutal. It was a tough year in general and a lot of friendships had shifted and a lot of people tried to trash other people, like me, to get in between Shannon [Beador] and I, but it didn’t work,” she EXCLUSIVELY admitted. “So it was a time for resolution, time to, I want to say make up, but not everybody made up. I think you’d be shocked at who made up and who didn’t.” Tamra also hinted that the speculation about her co-stars Vicki Gunvalson, 57, and Kelly Dodd, 44, having a tense moment at the reunion may have truth to it.

A “brutal” reunion is not too surprising considering how eventful this season of The Real Housewives of Orange County has been so far. In the Nov. 12 episode Tamra and Shannon confronted each other after Tamra found out that Shannon and Kelly were talking bad about her. The trash talk happened when Tamra was on vacation with her husband, Eddie, and it led to a memorable scene between Tamra and Shannon that one could talk about for years! Luckily, all was forgiven.

Tamra also shared an emotional moment with her son, Ryan, 33, when they attended therapy together on the episode. “I worry that one day Ryan might commit suicide. That’s my biggest, biggest fear,” the concerned mother said after talking about her son’s issues with feeling worthless.

The season 14 Real Housewives of Orange County reunion doesn’t have an air date yet but we’ll be updating when it’s confirmed.