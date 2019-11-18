Sofia Richie Lounges On the Beach In Tiny Mint Green Bikini — See Sexy New Photos

Sofia Richie just returned from her reported Turks and Caicos trip with Kylie Jenner, and the model already wishes she was back in the tropical destination! For now, Sofia has to relive the memories through photos — such as those of her in a string bikini.

Even on vacation, Sofia Richie still acts like she’s on the job. While reminiscing on her recent tropical vacation, the 21-year-old model shared photos of her stunting in a string bikini on a beach to her Instagram on Nov. 18. The photo roundup reminded us of Sofia’s sexy photo shoot with Frankies Bikinis from this past summer! From the “lounging” pose often seen on covers of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition, right down to the trendy mint green color of her swimwear, Sofia knows how to take a bikini photo from zero to 100. We’d expect nothing less from a professional.

“Take me back 😫,” Sofia captioned the photos, since she’s now in Los Angeles. We’re wondering if the post-vacation blues has also hit Kylie Jenner, 22? The Kylie Cosmetics CEO was reportedly on the same vacation according to E! News, which claimed that the BFFs were specifically in Turks and Caicos — you know, the same hot spot that Kylie and Sofia hit up in July. Fellow squad members Anastasia Karanikolaou, Yris Palmer and Kylie’s former assistant, Victoria Villarroel, tagged along for the quick getaway as well!

The trip wasn’t that hush-hush, since every lady filled her Instagram feed with enviable bikini photos by palm trees and beaches. That included a fire photo of Kylie — literally, she rocked a monokini with the same color palette as a fireplace — and even more photos of Sofia in a PINK string bikini.

This girls’ trip was in order since Kylie’s reported split from Travis Scott was announced at the beginning of October. Kylie seemed to think so as well, because she posted a dreamy clip of the seashore on Nov. 15 and wrote, “Blessings bigger than my problems and for that i am thankful. ✨☁️.” One of those blessings includes having a pal like Sofia by her side!