Selena Gomez looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a bright orange velvet dress when she attended the ACLU Annual Bill of Rights Dinner in Beverly Hills on Nov. 17.

Selena Gomez, 27, was an absolute vision at the ACLU Annual Bill of Rights Dinner at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills on Sunday, Nov. 17, when she made a rare red carpet appearance in a skintight bright orange velvet dress. Her long-sleeve chevron Prada dress featured a tight bodice with a seam down the entire front of the dress, while a large collar was wrapped around her neck. A belt cinched in her tiny waist, while the rest of the skirt flowed into a fitted skirt and she accessorized with a pair of black Prada Platform Sandals. As for her glam, Selena’s makeup was done by Melissa Murdick, who gave her a soft matte complexion, a light brown smokey eye, and a sultry deep red lip. As for her hair, she left it down in a voluminous blowout with her ends flipped up into curls at the ends.

It is very rare for Selena to make a red carpet appearance, so when she does, it’s always a pleasant surprise. Aside from this look, her last red carpet was at the Frozen II premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Nov. 7. Selena arrived with her little sister, Gracie Teefey, and they looked gorgeous when they wore floral Marc Jacobs maxi dresses with Pandora jewelry and had their hair down in stunning braided pigtails.

When Selena isn’t slaying the red carpet, she is usually dressed down and lately, she’s been wearing a ton of affordable outfits. She was just out in LA on Nov. 5, when she wore a skintight, faded snakeskin print Leset Sophia Sleeveless Mock-Neck T-shirt with a pair of high-waisted baggy mom jeans. She topped her look off with an oversized white American Eagle Faux Sherpa Jacket, which she chose to keep open, and a pair of white Puma Gv Special+ Sneakers.

