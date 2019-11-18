Bella Hadid Deletes Photo After Selena Gomez Calls Her ‘Stunning’ & Fans Are Torn

After Selena Gomez left a sweet message on Bella Hadid’s Instagram post, the model mysteriously deleted the image from her page. Now, fans have mixed feelings about where things stand between these two ladies, who’ve both dated The Weeknd.

Bella Hadid posted a stunning photo to her Instagram page on Nov. 16, and Selena Gomez made it clear that she was a fan! “Stunning [heart eye emoji],” Selena commented on the pic. However, shortly after, Bella deleted the photo, and so the comment disappeared with it (Luckily, Comments by Celebs took a screen shot WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE). It’s unclear WHY Bella took the gorgeous picture off her page, but some of Selena’s fans are convinced it was a petty decision that she made strictly because Sel commented on the pic. When one fan account pointed out that the picture was taken down, Selena commented on that posts, “That sucks,” with a crying emoji.

Of course, there’s some history between these women. They were friendly years ago, which is why fans were pretty shook when Selena started dating Bella’s ex, The Weeknd, in 2017. They were together for about eight months before splitting up later that year, and eventually, he got back together with Bella (they broke up again in August 2019). Selena recently followed Bella on Instagram, but Bella has not followed her back. Interestingly, Bella is also friends with Hailey Baldwin, who is married to another one of Selena’s exes, Justin Bieber.

Because of all this history, fans have some mixed feelings about the intentions behind Selena’s comment AND Bella’s decision to delete the photo. “So Selena left a cute comment on Bella’s post and she had the audacity to delete the pic,” one person wrote. “No words.” However someone else addd, “Can you stop dragging Bella down just because she deleted her post here Selena commented? Pretty sure the fact that she deleted has nothing to do with Selena’s comment.”

Bella has been supporting Selena for so long and when Selena decides to do the same y’all aren’t having it lmao. You really thought Selena would h*te Bella because of a boy she moved on from in 0.3 secs — ece (fan account) (@selogies) November 16, 2019

bella really deleted her post after selena commented .. she doesn't want her fake ass and she couldn't make it more obvious lmao 🤡 — seyma (@makeitquiet) November 16, 2019

Bella has not responded to the speculation surrounding her decision to delete the post. However, it quite often happens that things get blown out of proportion when fans start buzzing on Twitter, so we’re going to keep hoping that there’s not actually any drama between these gals!