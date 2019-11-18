See Pics
Hollywood Life

Michelle Obama Shows Off Toned Arms in Sleeveless Dress At National Portrait Gallery Event

Michelle Obama
Shutterstock
Michelle Obama visits the Royal Arena in connection with her book tour for her biography 'Becoming' in Copenhagen, Denmark, 09 April 2019. In her book, she tells about life as America's first African American first lady. Michelle Obama visits Copenhagen, Denmark - 09 Apr 2019
Former First-Lady Michelle Obama seen at a luncheon at the Greenwich Hotel in New York City. Pictured: Michelle Obama Ref: SPL5105919 250719 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Michelle Obama and Gayle King seen at the 2019 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, in New Orleans 2019 Essence Festival - Day 2, New Orleans, USA - 06 Jul 2019
View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
Political News Editor

Michelle Obama is back with another fashion win, rocking a silky gown with a corset-like top that showcased those fabulous arms. What a beauty!

Michelle Obama captioned her pic with Lin-Manuel Miranda at the National Portrait Gallery, “love this guy,” but we’ve gotta say — love this dress! The former first lady, 55, flaunted those famous arms in a gorgeous, yellow gown covered in a silver beads, adding another stylish and memorable outfit to her fashion arsenal. The structured, satin gown featured a cage-like overlay of sparkles and rhinestones, giving the top and almost lingerie-like appearance. It’s custom Schiaparelli, and it’s perfect. Schiaparelli’s creative director, Daniel Roseberry, told People in a statement:

“The inspiration for the shape originally came from the crinoline, which is often found underneath couture gowns, but the real starting point for the overall look was the color.” When making a custom gown for Michelle Obama, it obviously needs to be sleeveless. She’s known for having amazing arms, and the bedazzled straps on the dress show them off in a major way. Michelle complemented her outfit with beautiful hair and makeup. FLOTUS wore her hair in soft, bouncy, shoulder-length curls. She rocked a smokey eye (her staple), glossy pink lips, and an expert contour and highlighter combo.

Michelle was at the November 17 event to present her friend, Lin, with the Portrait of a Nation Prize. Ten years ago, the Hamilton visionary, 39, brought a song from what he called a “concept album” to the White House for a small performance. Then-president Barack Obama and the first lady were in attendance, and the rest was history. They’ve stayed friends ever since! “They said, ‘Who’s your dream presenter?’ And that’s my dream presenter, and my dream presenter said yes,” an excited Lin told reporters outside the event.

Michelle Obama Lin-Manuel Miranda
Shutterstock
Michelle Obama
Shutterstock

Lin and Michelle are working together again, by the way. He’s officially part of her second When We All Vote campaign, which aims to get young people to register to vote. The campaign launched ahead of the 2018 midterms, and had tremendous success. This time around, Selena Gomez is a co-chair!