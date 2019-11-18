Michelle Obama Shows Off Toned Arms in Sleeveless Dress At National Portrait Gallery Event

Michelle Obama is back with another fashion win, rocking a silky gown with a corset-like top that showcased those fabulous arms. What a beauty!

Michelle Obama captioned her pic with Lin-Manuel Miranda at the National Portrait Gallery, “love this guy,” but we’ve gotta say — love this dress! The former first lady, 55, flaunted those famous arms in a gorgeous, yellow gown covered in a silver beads, adding another stylish and memorable outfit to her fashion arsenal. The structured, satin gown featured a cage-like overlay of sparkles and rhinestones, giving the top and almost lingerie-like appearance. It’s custom Schiaparelli, and it’s perfect. Schiaparelli’s creative director, Daniel Roseberry, told People in a statement:

“The inspiration for the shape originally came from the crinoline, which is often found underneath couture gowns, but the real starting point for the overall look was the color.” When making a custom gown for Michelle Obama, it obviously needs to be sleeveless. She’s known for having amazing arms, and the bedazzled straps on the dress show them off in a major way. Michelle complemented her outfit with beautiful hair and makeup. FLOTUS wore her hair in soft, bouncy, shoulder-length curls. She rocked a smokey eye (her staple), glossy pink lips, and an expert contour and highlighter combo.

Michelle was at the November 17 event to present her friend, Lin, with the Portrait of a Nation Prize. Ten years ago, the Hamilton visionary, 39, brought a song from what he called a “concept album” to the White House for a small performance. Then-president Barack Obama and the first lady were in attendance, and the rest was history. They’ve stayed friends ever since! “They said, ‘Who’s your dream presenter?’ And that’s my dream presenter, and my dream presenter said yes,” an excited Lin told reporters outside the event.

Lin and Michelle are working together again, by the way. He’s officially part of her second When We All Vote campaign, which aims to get young people to register to vote. The campaign launched ahead of the 2018 midterms, and had tremendous success. This time around, Selena Gomez is a co-chair!