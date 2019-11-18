Lady Gaga Shows Major Leg In Sexy Slit Dress With Matching Pink Hair At Friend’s Wedding

HELLO, GORGEOUS! Lady Gaga attended her makeup artist’s beach wedding on Nov. 16, and she looked absolutely breathtaking in her sexy pink bridesmaids dress.

Lady Gaga went to Mexico for her makeup artist, Sarah Tanno’s, wedding on Nov. 16, and she looked better than ever. Gaga served as a bridesmaid at the nuptials, wearing a gorgeous pink gown that featured a slit all the way up her left leg. In a photo posted to her Instagram story, Gaga posed with a fellow bridesmaid on the beach at sunset, with her toned leg on full display. She also had pink hair for the wedding, and it cascaded down her back in loose curls. The singer went barefoot, as the ceremony took place on the beach.

In social media photos from the wedding, Gaga looked so happy and carefree as she helped celebrate her close friend’s big day. It was refreshing to see these new photos of the singer, as she’s been keeping a bit of a low profile over the last few months. Of course, the beginning of 2019 was quite a whirlwind, as Gaga made the award show circuit in support of her film, A Star is Born. She even won an Oscar for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards in February! We certainly don’t blame her for wanting to take a little break in the months that followed.

Now, fans are eagerly waiting for new music from the singer. After all, it’s been three years since she released her most recent album, Joanne, in October 2016! This past October, fans began speculating that there might be some new tunes on the way after Gaga posted various photos of pumpkins with cryptic messages carved into them.

cant stop thinking about lady gaga outdressing her friends at their own wedding pic.twitter.com/EIqqYMHEjs — ً (@ohiogoth) November 17, 2019

Some fans wondered if the messages on the pumpkins could be song titles for future tracks that Gaga is set to release. She has yet to comment on the theories, but we’re crossing our fingers that new music are really coming our way!