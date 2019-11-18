‘VPR’s Kristen Doute Reveals Where She Stands With Ex BFFs Stassi & Katie After Explosive S8 Trailer

Kristen Doute tells HollywoodLife that she’s just as clueless as ‘Vanderpump Rules’ fans as to why Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney aren’t speaking to her! She opens up about their feud, which was previewed in the season 8 trailer.

Kristen Doute is still trying to figure out what led to her ongoing rift with her Vanderpump Rules co-stars Katie Maloney and Stassi Schroeder. The feud between the once close friends was previewed in the new explosive trailer for season 8 that dropped on November 7. “The trailer was like, ‘Oh snap.’ And then I saw the first episode and my brain just exploded,” Kristen told HollywoodLife during an exclusive interview while at the first annual BravoCon in New York City on November 16.

“It’s really not — no,” Kristen replied when asked if it was awkward to be at BravoCon with Stassi and Katie. “We’re not at the level that we were at before, but I’m hopeful that one day we can get back there,” she said, noting that she would “die to know” why they’re not speaking in the first place.

Ultimately, Kristen is hoping that she can get to a better place with Katie and Stassi. “I would actually prefer if we could just get to a different place because I think, you know, there were obvious moments of toxicity, that people saw. You can even watch it on the show, with the bickering and the fighting,” she said, explaining, “I think we were growing up and we were going to these big monumental changes and like buying houses and getting engaged and getting married and being single.”

At the end of the day, Kristen has faith in at least a civil future with Stassi and Katie because of how much all three care about Vanderpump Rules. “When we’re all here together, like we’re just so proud of the show and what we’ve all created together that all of the bullsh-t just goes out the window. It doesn’t matter,” she said.

As for the upcoming eighth season of the hit show, Kristen revealed that she tried to work things out with the two on multiple occasions. “You’ll see it all over season eight. I tried to have many conversations. Like deep-rooted conversations, oh God,” she said. “I’m going to watch it with the fans. I hope that I get an answer by the end of the season. So, when I get to the reunion, I know what to talk about because I really don’t know.”

The theme for the season 8 trailer seems to be shattered friendships. It opens with a nice exchange between Kristen, Stassi and Katie, before Stassi burns out a candle and the mood shifts from happy to angry. Eventually, Kristen cries as clips from different scenes show her Katie and Stassi arguing.

At one point, a scene from a group dinner outing shows Katie calling Kristen “obnoxious,” to which she hits back and says that Katie is a b–ch” to her “all the time.” Stassi follows up with, “You can’t be real for one second Kristen.”

Rumors about the group’s friendship being on the rocks started when Kristen was noticeably absent from Stassi’s engagement party, after her fiance, Beau Clark at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on July 31. Following the party, those in attendance headed to Lisa Vanderpump’s house for a celebration, where fans noticed Kristen was also absent. Fast-forward to August 7 when Kristen celebrated her t-shirt line with James Mae, and both Stassi and Katie were not present.

Back in October, Stassi addressed the feud rumors on her podcast, Straight Up With Stassi, where she sent a message to those who assumed there was a rift going on between the co-stars. “Everyone’s instincts are right,” she said before noting that Kristen is only feuding with “some of us,” and not the whole cast.