Joe Giudice, 47, Shows Over 60b Weight Loss Post-Prison In New Pic After Teresa & Daughters Visit

Joe Giudice is down 60 lbs, and looking better than ever. The former RHONJ star showed off the impressive results of his weight loss to fans with a new, shirtless pic.

Joe Giudice is making the most of his time in Italy as he awaits the results of his final deportation appeal. When he’s not keeping in touch with his four daughters, or working hard on his appeal to return to the United States, the former The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 47, is maintaining the progress he made with his physical health. Joe lost an impressive 60 pounds while behind bars in New York and in ICE detention, and, judging by his Instagram posts, he’s keeping the weight off.

Joe showed off the results of his major weight loss in a November 17 pic taken on the beach in Italy, in which he’s wearing nothing but a pair of denim shorts and tinted sunglasses. Fans of RHONJ know that Joe has always been a fairly big guy, and if it weren’t for that hair and those recognizable tattoos (remember that episode when he made one of his daughters shave his back??), he’d look like a different person. Bottom line: Joe looks fantastic, as you can see in the before and after pics of the former Bravo star below.

He actually shared with his Instagram followers how he stays in shape, posting a video from the gym the next day. The secret to his physique is apparently boxing! He’s got a nice right hook. Gym time is far from the most important thing on his mind right now, though. Joe wants to get back to the United States and be with his family after finally completing his 41-month prison sentence and subsequent stint in an ICE facility. And that desire only increased after getting to see his girls and wife, Teresa Giudice, when they visited him in Italy, a source close to Joe told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“Seeing his girls this past week put a renewed effort in Joe and he was reminded of why he wants to continue this appeal process no matter how difficult or exhausting it may get at times,” the source said. “Joe is actually loving his time in Italy and it’s been great spending time with family and friends, but his world revolves around his girls and he will continue fighting to be as close to them as possible.”