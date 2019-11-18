Jessie J Wears Nothing But Her Calvin Klein Underwear In Sexy New Photo

Jessie J took to her Instagram story on Nov. 17 to share a revealing photo that showed her standing topless in a mirror while wearing gray Calvin Klein underwear and she used the caption to call out haters.

Jessie J, 31, is looking amazing in one of her latest Instagram pics! The singer posted a mirror selfie that showed her from the chest up while topless and wearing nothing but gray Calvin Klein underwear on Nov. 17 and her fit body definitely got attention. The brunette beauty wrote a fearless caption for the post too in which she told haters not to speak negatively of her body. “Not an ad! But I am… #InMyCalvins And YES I know I have small boobs. Don’t waste your time telling me like I don’t see them everyday. Don’t @ me K bye,” the caption read.

Jessie is known for showing off her body whenever she can so this isn’t the first time she has wowed social media users with an incredible photo. On Nov. 15, she shared a pic that showed her kneeling down in water while showing off her back and behind. She simply captioned it with two rainy umbrella emojis but the response she received was anything but simple. “Perfect,” on fan wrote while another called her “extremely beautiful!”

When Jessie is not posting gorgeous photos of herself, she’s spending time with her hunky boyfriend Channing Tatum, 39. The cute couple posted some adorable snapshots of themselves hanging out together on their Instagram stories on Oct. 21. In the black and white pics, they are looking down at the camera while smiling and posing in front of a ferris wheel. They were some of the most epic couple photos we’ve ever seen and luckily for their fans, they often show off their romance, so there’s no shortage of memorable pics!

We hope to see more confident photos of Jessie in the future! She always seems to know how to strut her stuff in all the right ways!