Hannah Brown Apologizes To Carrie Ann Inaba On ‘DWTS’ For Being ‘Dismissive’ Of Her Critiques

Things got heated between Hannah Brown and ‘DWTS’ judge Carrie Ann Inaba during the semi-finals. Hannah offered a heartfelt apology after her performance and admitted she didn’t handle her emotions ‘very well.’

Tension boiled over between Hannah Brown and Carrie Ann Inaba during the Nov. 18 episode of Dancing With the Stars. Carrie Ann was Hannah and Alan Bersten’s mentor judge for their rumba redemption dance. When Carrie Ann gave Hannah critiques about what she was doing, Hannah didn’t take them very well. Hannah teared up during rehearsals and got increasingly frustrated. At one point, Carrie Ann walked over to hug Hannah but Hannah stepped away. “I don’t want to be touched,” Hannah told Carrie Ann, who replied, “I’m not an adversary, OK?”

Hannah admitted in her confessional that she shuts down when she feels like she’s being attacked. Every little critique “feels personal” to her. Hannah and Alan danced a beautiful and sexy rumba. Before Carrie Ann can give her critique, Hannah asked host Tom Bergeron if she could say a few words.

“I am so sorry if it seemed like I was dismissive of you trying to help me and I know that I had a really hard day that day,” Hannah told Carrie Ann. “It was really emotional learning my contemporary and I feel like I put those emotions… I didn’t handle my emotions very well. It was nothing about you and I know that you’re trying to help me.” She added, “I just wanted to say I’m so sorry if it seemed like anything else.” Hannah and Carrie Ann hugged right then and there.

Carrie Ann said she wasn’t offended at all. “Anything I say is meant to help you,” she told Hannah. Carrie Ann also said she was “really proud” of Hannah’s first semi-finals performance. Hannah and Alan earned a 27 out of 30 for their rumba.