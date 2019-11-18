Halsey Reacts To Pregnancy Rumors After She’s Accused Of Rubbing A Baby Bump

Halsey took to Twitter on Nov. 18 to address the rumors that she’s expecting a baby after photos showing her and boyfriend Evan Peters’ appearing to rub her stomach surfaced online.

Does Halsey have a bun in the oven?! The 25-year-old singer cleared up the pregnancy rumors she’s been facing recently when she posted some humorous tweets on Nov. 18 that basically denied she’s about to become a mother. “Is it a boy? Is it a girl? It’s pancakes,” her first tweet read. She followed it up with a second that continued the explanation of her yummy food choice. “Still not pregnant. Still just allergic to gluten. Still love pancakes,” it read.

Fans were quick to respond to Halsey’s tweets with support and laughs. “You’re cute and love pancakes!” one tweet read. “Congrats on the pancakes,” another read. “So you just have really good taste in food,” a third pointed out. Others posted hilarious sonogram pics that showed pancakes instead of a baby.

Halsey and her boyfriend Evan Peters first made people suspect that they were expecting when paparazzi photos of them surfaced online. In the pics, which were taken during an outing in Santa Monica, CA on Nov. 17, they appeared to be rubbing the “Without Me” crooner’s stomach and laughing with each other. Now that Halsey has confirmed she is just food happy, the lovebirds were probably just relishing in how full she was after eating those pancakes!

Is it a boy? Is it a girl? It’s pancakes. — h (@halsey) November 19, 2019

Still not pregnant. Still just allergic to gluten. Still love pancakes. — h (@halsey) November 19, 2019

Halsey may not be pregnant, but her sense of humor about the situation proves she’s not letting what others think of her stress her out. Her confidence and honesty are two of the reasons she inspires so many fans so we look forward to seeing what else she decides to share online in the future!