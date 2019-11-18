Gina Kirschenheiter Claims Enemies Vicki Gunvalson & Kelly Dodd Are ‘The Same Exact Person

It’s almost impossible to keep up with the constant trash talk between enemies ‘RHOC’ Kelly Dodd and Vicki Gunvalson. Gina Kirschenheiter says they feud so much because they’re too similar.

The vicious back and forths between enemies Vicki Gunvalson, 57, and Kelly Dodd, 44, on the Real Housewives of Orange County have been so vicious that Vicki is actually suing Kelly for things she said about her during tapings that she believes could be damaging if aired. Sadly it hasn’t come as a shock to their co-star Gina Kirschenheiter, 35. We caught up with her at New York’s BravoCon over the weekend and she told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that “It’s crazy but it’s like I’m not surprised.”

“That’s just, that’s what they do. They go in deep, they go in hard, they cross all the lines. What does she do now? She wants a backtrack out of it. I think they’re the same exact person and I say this a lot. I think they both have very good hearts, but they both have zero boundaries and they’re both so stubborn and so it just makes for a really bad recipe,” Gina continued.

“I honestly think they are just both really hurt. And so it’s like at this point, it’s really difficult to watch. They have it out at the reunion and I think it will be surprising to see. I think it’s actually surprised even me to see how that situation ended up in the end. So that you definitely, I think will be, you’ll want to watch it,” Gina promised. However when we asked her that we heard the reunion got pretty gnarly, Gina teased, “It always looks gnarly though, but for me it’s like where it ends, so that’s always like the surprising, interesting part. Maybe a happy ending.”

Vicki filed a lawsuit against Kelly for statements she made on camera but haven’t aired yet, which included, “you prey on older people,” “you are a con woman” and “you engaged in fraud,” She filed under the pseudonym “Jane Roe.” According to documents, Vicki is seeking damages for defamatory statements made by Kelly. Vicki runs the Irvine-based business Coto Insurance & Financial Services, Inc. which offers “comprehensive financial and retirement planning” for clients that is focused on “preserving and growing your wealth,” according to the website. In the documents, Vicki also says the business has a A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and had never been sued in its 31 year existence.

As we previously reported EXCLUSIVELY, at the reunion things blew up between the women. “The lawsuit infuriated Kelly and it was the first time she saw Vicki since it happened, so naturally, Kelly was angry and there was a lot of name calling on both sides that went on,” an insider told us. “There was a lot of yelling and finger-pointing when it came to these ladies, especially.”