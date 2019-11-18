Gabrielle Union Shares Adorable New Photo Of Kaavia, 1, To Celebrate National Princess Day

Too cute! Gabrielle Union shared the most lovable snap of her sweet little girl, Kaavia, staring up mischievously at the camera on National Princess Day.

“I meeeeaaannnn…” is exactly how we feel staring at this new pic of Gabrielle Union‘s, 47, adorable one-year-old daughter Kaavia James Union Wade. The Bring It On actress took to Instagram on Nov. 18 to celebrate National Princess Day by sharing a pic of her little princess! The snap was absolutely adorable, featuring Kaavia wearing a camouflage shirt with pink petals sewn into it and Kavaai’s name — “K Wade” — written in all capitals on the lapel of her shirt. But Kaavia’s expression really sold the image. The tiny tot stared up at the camera with the most sly grin on her face and her sparkling eyes wide! We can’t help but echo Gabrielle’s caption again: “I meeeeaaannnn… ❤❤🤗🤗👼🏾👼🏾”

As her parents’ princess, Kaavia has really been spreading joy through the land! She really gave her mom a dose of much needed comfort on Nov. 12, when she visited her talented mom on set. While Gabrielle wasn’t having a good day, she shared in the snap of her daughter wearing a beautiful yellow head wrap, that once Kaavia arrived on set, she “brought a spark of sunshine to everyone.”

Kaavia really brought sunshine to her dad, Dwyane Wade‘s, 37, day the morning of Nov. 14! The adorable tot was captured playing some basketball with her Miami Heat pro player dad in what looked like a one-on-one game she just couldn’t win. But did she ever have fun trying! Throughout the entire video, Dwyane swooped in to steal a bright pink bouncy ball from his daughter. At some points, he even mimed making a slam dunk! Kaavia, however, did her best to keep her eye on the ball in the truly adorable video.

Kaavia is clearly the apple of her parents’ eye! The adorable little girl is practically the star of her mom’s Instagram account and fans just love to see each new pic and video. We cannot wait to see what this little princess is captured doing next!