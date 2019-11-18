Felicity Huffman Is All Smiles While Delivering Cupcakes For Community Service 3 Weeks After Prison Release

Felicity Huffman appeared to be in good spirits leaving The Teen Project center, continuing her community service sentence.

Felicity Huffman, 56, was all smiles on Nov. 17, as she continued to contribute time to her 250 hours of community service sentence. The actress was released from prison on Oct. 25 and since that time has been devoting her efforts to fulfilling the remainder of her sentence for her involvement in the college admissions scandal. The When They See Us actress strode out of The Teen Project center, an organization serving at risk homeless and sex trafficked young women, according to the non-profit’s official website. Felicity, who was dressed casual for her service, was spotted carrying a container full of, what appeared to be, cupcakes as well as two other bags upon leaving the center.

The Desperate Housewives star has really been making her community service a priority following her prison release. Felicity was previously spotted at the center on Nov. 3, sporting similar casual attire and bringing another tin full of sweets. There is currently no information available on the work Felicity is doing as a part of her community service, but it appears she will be seen a lot more at the center for a duration of her sentence.

Prior to initiating the community service portion of her sentence, Felicity served 11 of 14 days in prison for her part in the college admissions scandal. The actress had paid for a proctor to change her daughter’s SAT scores for $15K. Felicity pleaded guilty to the charges and was subsequently sentenced to a year of probation, 250 hours of community service and to pay a $30K fine for her felony. While the actress still has a long road ahead of her, she is finally feeling “like herself again and is so happy and grateful to get back on track with how her life used to be before this whole ordeal. Felicity feels like the worst is behind her and she feels like she has a new lease on life at this point,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on Nov. 5.

Felicity is also enjoying her community service, too. The Teen Project center is actually, “one she’s worked with several times in the past. She has always been philanthropic and has supported dozens of charities throughout the years so she is really looking at this as a positive experience,” the insider continued. Clearly the work will be beneficial to Felicity, as she continues her sentence.