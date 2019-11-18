Denise Richards Gushes Over Hunky Hubby Aaron Phypers As He Takes Care Of Her Daughter, 8

Denise Richard sure married a keeper with husband Aaron Phypers. She gushed over a sweet day out he had with her daughter Eloise, who he’s in the process of adopting.

Denise Richards is so proud of what an amazing father figure her hunky husband Aaron Phypers has been to her eight-year-old daughter Eloise. The actress was a single mom when she adopted her as an infant in 2011, so he’s the first father the little girl has ever had. The 48-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was away in New York at the first ever BravoCon over the weekend and he had a sweet day together with Eloise. Denise wanted the world to know how much she appreciated it a Nov. 17 Instagram pic.

It showed Aaron, 47, having lunch with Eloise as she sweetly covered her mouth while laughing. “Love this man so much working so hard & holding down the fort while I’m out of town. Thank you 🙏🏻,” she captioned the selfie Aaron took. He’s in the process of adopting Eloise, but Denise has revealed in the past that she lost some important documents in the 2018 Woolsey brushfire, including Eloise’s birth certificate and that had slowed the process down.

Denise said during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season nine reunion after show that, “It’s a tricky process when you lose it. We’re waiting for her birth certificate ’cause you need a birth certificate to say you want to adopt a child. But Eloise adores Aaron. She’s always grabbing his hand. She looks up to him. I’m so happy for her to be able to have a dad.” She also said that her two older daughters Sam, 15, and Lola, 14, with ex-husband Charlie Sheen, 54, also love having Aaron as a stepfather.

Denise also discussed her Eloise’s chromosomal disorder during the season nine reunion. She said that it had caused “many delays with her. It’s caused a lot with speech and development.” The actress said at the time that the diagnosis was made “about two years ago. It was a very difficult thing to diagnose.” She said that they always knew something was wrong as Eloise was missing milestones that normal children hit, including walking and talking. It’s wonderful that Aaron is so loving and patient with her and wants to legally be Eloise’s dad.