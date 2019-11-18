Caitlyn Jenner is one tough cookie competing on ‘I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here.’ She didn’t even flinch when trapped in a hanging cage with 30K cockroaches during a challenge.

If a new clip from the British reality survival show I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here is any indication, Caitlyn Jenner is proving to be one tough competitor! She’s seen laying down in metal cage suspended high above a murky lake. There’s a conveyor belt below slowing moving baskets across it and she has several rows of red balls that she must drop from above into the basket, but there’s a catch. During the 10 minute challenge her cage slowly fills with 30,000 cockroaches. While her competitor in the adjoining cage freaks out, Caitlyn, 70, remains totally calm and focused on the goal at hand.

“Oh no, oh no, oh no, so many of them!” British radio and TV presenter Kate Garraway shouts once the roaches start pouring into her cage. Cait on the other hand already in her game headspace, as she has dropped a ball that narrowly missed the basket, not even noticing the insects at first. When Caitlyn finally realizes that there are cockroaches pouring into her cage, she calmly reacts, “Oh boy, we’ve got lots of friends,”

Kate then starts screaming as the number of roaches keeps increasing, while Caitlyn doesn’t bat an eyelash at them. As usual, the show is down under in an Australian jungle survival camp where the celebrities will spend up to three weeks in the harsh conditions with a host of challenges and surprises that await them. Caitlyn is the biggest international star and only American among the season 19 cast, which also includes ex British footballer and broadcaster Ian Wright, singer and former Girls Aloud member Nadine Coyle, and ex England rugby player James Haskell among the 10 celebrity competitors.

The Bushtucker trial is called “Bugged Off” and viewers will have to watch and see if Caitlyn or Kate can get enough balls into the moving baskets below to secure food or treats for the group. I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! continues Monday, November 18 at 9pm on ITV.