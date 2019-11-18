The Best Amazon Black Friday 2019 Deals – Everything You Need To Know

Black Friday is quickly approaching & Amazon has released some major deals that shoppers can expect on the big day & we have everything you need to know about November 29!

The moment we’ve all been waiting for is almost here – Black Friday is on November 29 and Amazon has officially released its highly anticipated deals. The retailer has already rolled out some early deals that people can shop for right now, but the big deals have been announced along with dates that they will go live. All of the deals are available while supplies last and will start running from November 22 until Black Friday, November 29.

Thankfully, Amazon is starting some deals on Nov. 22, so shoppers can get a head start on holiday shopping, considering Thanksgiving falls the latest it has in years, making this holiday season super short and stressful. We rounded up all of the best Amazon Black Friday deals where you get the most bang for your buck, and you can see them all below:

Friday, November 22

Ring Video Doorbell Pro + Echo Show 5 bundle – $189.00 (save $149.99)

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition – $79.99 (save $50)

Fire HD 10 Tablet – $99.99 (save $50)

Kindle Paperwhite – $84.99 (save $45)

Fire 7 Kids Edition- $59.99 (save $40)

Fire HD 8 – $49.99 (save $30)

Fire 7 Tablet – $29.99 (save $20)

Sunday, November 24

Fire TV Cube – $89.99 (save $30)

Fire TV Stick with 4K with Alexa Voice Remote – $24.99 (save $25)

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote – $19.99 (save $20)

Wednesday, November 27

Blink XT2 3 Camera Kit – $184.99 (save $65)

Ring Indoor Camera 2-pack – $99.99 (save $40)

Thursday, November 28

Echo Show – $149.99 (save $80)

Echo 3rd gen – $59.99 (save $40)

Echo Show 5 – $49.99 (save $40)

Echo Dot – $22.00 (save $27.99)

Echo Dot with clock – $34.99 (save $25)

Aside from Amazon devices, the retailer will roll out deals in every single category including electronics, fashion, beauty and so much more!