Zooey and Jonathan had the ‘perfect date night’ in Las Vegas as they hit up Tim Burton’s new exhibition and attended Jerry Seinfeld’s show!

Zooey Deschanel, 39, and Jonathan Scott, 41, are quickly becoming Hollywood’s cutest couple! Zooey shared an adorable selfie of the couple, taken by Jonathan, that shows her planting a sweet kiss on his cheek! Jonathan was all-smiles for the black-and-white snap, posted by both of them on Sunday, Nov. 17, taken on a recent trip to Las Vegas, Nevada. “Cutie. @mrsilverscott,” Zooey captioned the image, while Jonathan wrote “Simply a perfect date night. From the @timburton exhibit at @theneonmuseumlasvegas to @jerryseinfeld at @caesarspalace. Such a wonderful time ❤️.”

Jonathan’s caption references the newly opened Lost Vegas: Tim Burton @ The Neon Museum experience, which is the filmmakers first-ever fine art show, as well as Jerry Seinfeld‘s ongoing residency at Caesars Palace Las Vegas. The Property Brother looked dapper in a blazer and Ray Ban aviator shades his adventure in Sin City, while Zooey was stylish and chic in an oversized oval shaped pair of sunnies. “You’re my favorite person,” Jonathan commented back on Zooey’s pic, adding a romantic heart eye emoji. His twin brother Drew Scott also jumped in on the comments, adding “Totes Adorbs,” with a cheeky rolling-on-the-floor laughing emoji.

HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY broke the news that Zooey and Jonathan were an item after they were spotted holding hands on a date at Little Dom’s restaurant in Silver Lake, California on Sept. 13! The duo met back in August when Zooey and her sister, Emily Deschanel, filmed a Carpool Karaoke segment for James Corden along with Property Brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott. “It’s sometimes a little weird when you just get thrust on camera with people you’ve never met before but we just clicked,” Jonathan revealed in an interview with HollywoodLife that same month.

The pair have been virtually inseparable since: Zooey was Jonathan’s date for his brother J.D. Scott‘s Vegas wedding — where they dressed up as Batman and Catwoman — making it the first time J.D. met his brothers new lady! “It was amazing to have her there, to start with, and then to actually get the chance to see this woman that my brother is head over heels for…is wonderful,” J.D. spilled to HollywoodLife. “I’m so happy she came to the wedding…I think she’s fitting in very well. She’s a good fit and what we’ve always wanted for him,” he also added. Zooey and Jonathan also looked adorable as they walked the red carpet together at the Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards in Brooklyn on Nov. 10!