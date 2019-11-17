Caitlyn Jenner: What The Kardashians Think About Her Being On ‘I’m A Celebrity’

Caitlyn Jenner has officially joined the 19th season of the U.K. reality survival show ‘I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!’, which premieres on Nov. 17, and the Kardashians already have an opinion about the new endeavor.

Caitlyn Jenner‘s latest bold project is a stint on the British reality survival show I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! and although some may see it as a shocking move, the Kardashians, including Caitlyn’s ex Kris Jenner, 64, and her three daughters, Kourtney, 40, Kim, 39, and Khloe, 35, are 100 percent behind it. “Caitlyn is in a really great place with the rest of the Kardashians especially after hanging out with most of them for her birthday,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “The family was made aware that she was going to do the show and Caitlyn promised she wasn’t going to drag the family down in any way while she is a part of the show. The girls and Kris are very supportive of Caitlyn to do the show, she is getting paid amazingly well and people are going to see the real person that Caitlyn is and they fully support all of that.”

One of the reasons 70-year-old Caitlyn will most likely do well is because she’s done it before. “What people don’t realize is that Bruce did the U.S. version of the show and now that Caitlyn is living her true life she wants to have this experience as the real her and the Kardashians and Kris are all for it,” the source explained. “They are actually proud of her and look forward to see how she does and what she does, it should be pretty fun.”

Caitlyn was first announced as a cast member on the upcoming season of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! on Nov. 11. She will be competing for three weeks in Australia with fellow competitors Nadine Coyle, Myles Stephenson, Adele Roberts, Andrew Maxwell, Jacqueline Jossa, Roman Kemp, James Haskell, Kate Garraway, and Ian Wright. It premieres on Sunday, Nov. 17 on ITV.