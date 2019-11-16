Teresa Giudice Says She’s ‘Still Fighting’ To Bring Joe Home: ‘We’re Always Going To Be A Family’

Teresa Giudice was in hopeful spirits at BravoCon in New York City on Nov. 15 when she opened up EXCLUSIVELY to HL about her recent family trip to Italy to see husband Joe.

Teresa Giudice, 47, is not giving up on bringing her husband Joe Giudice, 47, back home to New Jersey even though he’s currently awaiting a decision for a pending deportation appeal in his home country of Italy. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star gushed about her recent trip to visit Joe in Italy and the hopes she has for her family’s future when she spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at BravoCon in New York City on Nov. 16.

“It was an amazing trip and you guys will see it play out at the end of season 10,” Teresa EXCLUSIVELY told us about visiting Joe earlier this month with their four daughters, including Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10, at the event. She also admitted that she thinks it was hard for “all” of her daughters to leave when they did. “We’re always going to be a family,” she said. “We’re still fighting to see if he could come back. It’s a sad situation and I feel bad for other families that are going through this.”

Teresa credits her strength to having to be a mother to her daughters during this rough time. “I have my four daughters, so. They look up to their mommy, so I have to be strong for them,” she explained before opening up about her plans for the holidays. When asked if she and her girls will return to Italy to see Joe over the holiday season, she didn’t hesitate to say it’s the plan. “I think that’s definitely in the cards to happen, yes,” she answered.

Joe has been in Italy since Oct. 11, after he was approved to head back to his home country as he waits for the decision of his deportation appeal. Before that, he was in ICE custody since Mar. after serving his 41-month prison sentence, which he started in 2016, for conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and bankruptcy fraud. He was ordered to deport back to Italy during the sentence but filed his first appeal in Apr., which was denied.