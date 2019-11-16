Cynthia Bailey Reveals Daughter Noelle Robinson, 20, Suffered Anxiety Before Coming Out As Gender Fluid

Cynthia Bailey had a heartfelt storyline in last week’s episode of ‘RHOA’ involving her daughter Noelle Robinson.

Cynthia Bailey, 52, and her daughter Noelle Robinson, 20, have given fans the ultimate inside look at their lives since the show premiered back in 2010. However, their latest story line left Noelle facing some serious emotions as she came out to her mother — And the rest of the world, as gender fluid. “She was having a lot of anxiety before the show aired, because she didn’t know how it was going to make her feel,” Cynthia told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY while at BravoCon in New York City. “But I cannot tell you the love and support, it’s all I’ve been talking about all week, which was wise, because so many moms have been shouting out to me, so many kids that are fluid. They are a generation where they don’t want to be put in a box, they didn’t want to be labeled, and for me as a parent I’m just happy, and proud, that I’m the kind of parent that…I just want to be the kind of parent that she can feel comfortable even coming to, to talk to about sexuality. I came up in a time where I didn’t even feel comfortable talking to my mom about sex.”

Last week’s episode was filmed months ago during a break from college between the mother and daughter duo. Cynthia still recalls every detail when her daughter decided to come to her to chat, hinting that she knew something was up right away. “I was giving her the, “So any cute boys?” Cynthia shared. “And she was like, “Yeah, and some cute girls too. And I was like, “Oh! Okay.”

At the end of the day, Cynthia hopes that sharing Noelle’s story will help others understand how her daughter feels. “I think the more people see positive examples, the more we talk about it, the more it becomes more the norm, and not something that people go, “Oh what is that?” Cynthia said. “I think it’s better because again I’ve had so many moms reach out to me. I had no idea, I didn’t even know what fluid even meant, nobody told me.