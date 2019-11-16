Olivia Culpo Stuns In Super Sheer Dress At Devon Windsor’s Pre-Wedding Party — See Pics

Olivia Culpo may have stolen the spotlight away from Devon Windsor at her pre-wedding party in a look that was nothing short of absolutely stunning!

Brace yourself for another sexy outfit from Olivia Culpo, 27. She shared a set of Instagram photos on Nov. 16 of her looking incredible in a sheer dress, designed by PatBO, with a plunging neckline while partying the night away with almost newlyweds Devon Windsor, 25 and Johnny Dex and actress Cara Santana, 35 in St. Barts. The former Miss Universe paired the stunning ensemble, which also came with a pair of dark-colored heels, with a chic bag and gorgeous necklace. She also pulled attention to her gorgeous face by rocking a red lip and a dazzling smile. Fans and celebs couldn’t get over how amazing she looked, with one writing “Oh my god are you REAL” in the comments section.

Don’t forget about us! Devon and Cara also brought it in the fashion department by sporting two very different but equally sizzling looks during the big bash. Devon, who walked the runway for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show between 2013-2018, looked sensational in a multi-printed dress that fit her body to perfection. The Real Bros Of Simi Valley star showed some skin in a midriff-baring all white look look and her hair up in a bun.

Man candy alert. Devon’s fiance Johnny Dex (real name Jonathan Barbara) cut a handsome figure in a beige colored suit with an open neck shirt. The super cute couple got engaged on June 24, 2018, after over two years of being together. “Tomorrow I marry my Cuban lover,” she wrote on Nov. 16 alongside a PDA-filled shot of them on Instagram.

Va va voom! Olivia has been bringing the sexy for years but has amped it up big time over the past couple of weeks. The Rhode Island native shocked fans when she shared a naked snap from her Maxim Mexico photoshoot on Instagram on Nov. 9.

She covered up a little bit more, emphasis on the word “little”, when she posted some stunning behind-the-scenes looks from her Sports Illustrated shoot days later.