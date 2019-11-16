Exclusive
Lamar Odom: How He’s Fixing Fallout With His Son After Engagement To Sabrina Parr

Lamar Odom’s intention was never to ‘hurt’ his son, after the teen revealed he was ‘caught off-guard’ by news of his dad’s quick engagement to Sabrina Parr. The NBA star made sure to do something ‘right away’ after the miscommunication.

Lamar Odom, 40, is making sure that his 17-year-old son Lamar Morales-Odom Jr. never feels left out again. The teenager claimed he received “not a text or a phone call” before Lamar revealed that his engagement to his girlfriend of about four months, Sabrina Parr, 32, on Nov. 11, and the Los Angeles Lakers player is now keeping his son in the loop. “The last thing Lamar would ever want to do is hurt his son. As soon as he was made aware that his son was upset he fixed it,” a Lamar source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. Lamar’s son was also open to patching up their relationship!

“They spoke right away and they had a heart to heart,” our source reveals. Lamar is also set on changing his son’s opinion of his fiancée, whom Lamar Jr. claimed family and friends “don’t approve of” in a since-deleted message. “Lamar invited him out to come spend time with him and Sabrina.” And that goal doesn’t only apply to Lamar Jr., since Lamar also shares a daughter, Destiny Odom, 21, with his ex Liza Morales.

“From here on out Lamar plans to make it a priority for his kids to get to know Sabrina the way he does,” our source continues. “He wants them to see how great she is. He’s invited them both to come spend some quality time with him and Sabrina, he wants them all on the same team.”

Lamar Jr. also regretted how the fallout panned out, since he decided to scrap the comment he originally left under his dad’s engagement announcement on Instagram. Lamar’s son even issued an apology, explaining that emotions got the best of him. “Last night I was emotional seeing my father got engaged through social media. I was hurt and caught off-guard. At the end of the day, I am a teenager that is becoming a young man. I have to be responsible for what I post, I have nothing but love for my dad and want what’s best for him,” Lamar Jr. wrote on his own Instagram.

Although Lamar Jr. backtracked on his words, Wendy Williams actually backed up the teen! “I agree with Lamar Jr., and good for you young man. You didn’t have to take it down. I understand what you’re saying,” Wendy told her talk show audience on her Nov. 13 show. She sided with Lamar Jr.’s complaint, adding, “You know, here’s the thing, at the very least you’re supposed to make big announcements about your life to your family, behind the scenes.” This will be Lamar’s second marriage, after the basketball star was married to Khloe Kardashian, 35, between 2009-2016.