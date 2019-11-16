Kylie’s BFF Stassie Stuns In Crop Top 2 Weeks After Sparking Rob Kardashian Dating Rumors

Anastasia ‘Stassie’ Karanikolaou stepped out looking amazing in a white crop top that showed off her fit abs and tight black leggings as she attended a gallery opening in Los Angeles on Nov. 15.

Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou, 22, aka Kylie Jenner‘s BFF was seen looking absolutely gorgeous in Los Angeles, CA on Nov. 15! The blonde beauty stepped out in a stylish outfit that included a white crop top and black tight leggings when she attended a gallery opening in the City of Angels and she flaunted a confident strut as she let her long hair down and wore matching black boots. She also showed off her toned abs underneath her top as she accessorized with a diamond bracelet and revealed the arm tattoo she got with Kylie in honor of Kylie’s one-year-old daughter Stormi.

Before her latest L.A. night out, Stassie, who has known Kylie for nine years, made headlines for stirring up rumors of a romance with the makeup mogul’s older brother, Rob Kardashian, 32. The rumors first started after Stassie and Rob were photographed looking cozy at Kendall Jenner‘s Halloween birthday party on Oct. 31. The famous hunk was seen putting his hand on her waist while getting out of a car to go into the party venue and it definitely got the attention of many onlookers who suspected something more than friendship may be going on behind the scenes.

Before jumping to conclusions, though, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Stassie and Rob are not dating and people are “reading way too much into” his simple gesture. “There is absolutely nothing going on between Rob and Stassie,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told us on Nov. 2. “They have known each other for a long time and he simply looks at her as one of his little sister’s friends.”

Whether there’s a romance between Stassie and Rob or not, we have a feeling these two will have no trouble finding love in the future. With their fun personalities and impressive looks, we’re sure there will be some memorable date nights coming up with some lucky mates.