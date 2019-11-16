‘RHOA’ Alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shades Longtime Rival Kenya Moore: ‘Some People Are Just Evil’

Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s housewife days may be over, but she sure let her feelings on Kenya Moore be heard.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann, 41, has left her coveted peach behind and moved on from The Real Housewives Of Atlanta, but don’t expect her to keep her opinions on Kenya Moore, 47, to herself. “There are some people that are just evil and I believe she’s one,” Kim told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the first annual BravoCon in New York City. “Girl. No. No, b***ch. That’s not happening,” she added about even entertaining a conversation with her.

Kim and Kenya have had beef for quite some time now. As fans may recall, these two got into a very heated discussion back in season 10 at a birthday party for NeNe Leakes, 51. Kim infuriated Kenya by bringing up her marriage. Kenya was not having it, firing back at Kim over a tweet she made about John Legend tickets and things have not been good between these two since. Fingers started pointing and tempers were flying as the cameras captured all of the other ladies looking stunned at their feud.

Though it sounds like there’s no hope at a friendship for these two, the same cannot be said for Kenya’s good friend and co-star Porsha Williams, 38, as the two recently reunited at the same event in Atlanta. “She’s so sweet,” Kim said. “Porsha and I have always gotten along. She’s funny to me. She was great. She waited for me off stage to come say hi, which I thought was really cute.”