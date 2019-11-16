Kim didn’t leave much to the imagination in her latest sexy snap, which showed her enjoying the outdoor nature!

Kim Kardashian, 39, has curves or days! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted a revealing snap of herself wearing nothing but a black spaghetti strap bodysuit from her new shape wear line SKIMS. In the photo, Kim leans back in a yoga-esque pose in the photo, taken outside, as she crouches her legs together barefoot on pavement. Her raven hued hair is held back in a stylish low pony, as her toned derriere and shapely legs are on full display. “I know it feels like we’ve been out of stock for a long time but I am so excited to announce that we are finally restocking our original @skims Solutionwear™ on Wednesday, November 20th at 9am PST / 12pm EST!” Kim captioned the photo, teasing that she’ll be dropping four new styles based on fan requests.

Kim launched SKIMS in Sept. 10, but it wasn’t without controversy: the shape wear and solution line was originally named Kimono, which is also a Japanese garment. Though Kim intended for the title to be a tongue in chic play on her name, fans and the Japanese community for outraged — urging her to re-name the brand. Eventually, it was called SKIMS but Kim later explained in an interview with Jimmy Fallon that the original inventory already had the Kimono label printed on them that they covered with a sticker to avoid wasting the items. “After the name change, we wanted to make sure we didn’t waste any of the original product, so we tried and tested hundreds of different approaches to remove the old branding to ensure we saved it all,” her caption continued. These are the original pieces we’re bringing back on November 20th, which will feature a super soft fabric SKIMS label!”

The post comes amidst reports that that Kim visited a death row inmate on Friday, Nov. 15. The prisoner is named Rodney Reed and Kim is actively trying to stop is execution which is schedule for Nov. 20. “Today, I had the honor of meeting #RodneyReed in person and the privilege of sitting with him when he got the news that the highest court in Texas had issued a stay of execution and remanded the case back to the trial court for further consideration,” Kim wrote in another Instagram caption. “Words cannot describe the relief and hope that swept over the room in that moment. That hope had been building over the last few weeks around Rodney’s case.”

Kim has become an activist to help those wrongly imprisoned, following in the footsteps of her father, Robert Kardashian, to become a certified lawyer. Though she isn’t actually attending law school, Kim is pursuing the accreditation through California’s “law reader” program which requires a certain amount of undergraduate credits and a weekly number of supervised study hours. “We have seen Democrats and Republicans come together. We have seen grassroots activists and lawmakers link arms. We have heard people all around the globe speak up. And all because of a deep belief that every man or woman accused of a crime – especially one punishable by death – deserves the chance to have all available evidence considered. So grateful for the commitment and passion of everyone who voiced their support, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles for their recommendation to issue a 120 day reprieve, and the courts for issuing a stay!” she completed her post.