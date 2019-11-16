Khloe Kardashian & Daughter True Thompson, 1, Look Adorable As They Twin In Top Knot Buns At Farmer’s Market

Khloe and True looked SO cute as they hit up the Calabasas Farmers Market on Saturday afternoon!

Khloe Kardashian, 35, and True Thompson, 1 are GOALS! The adorable mommy-daughter combo were spotted twinning in top knot buns as they stepped out for an outing on Saturday, Nov. 16. True looked so adorable as she sported a pink velvet dress and matching sneaker while mom Khloe cradled her in her arms! Khloe kept her look more on the casual side in a black pair of leggings, Yeezy sneakers (designed by brother in law Kanye West), a white-and-black mock neck sweatshirt and Kris Jenner-approved black shades. True looked inquisitive as she glanced around — perhaps at the baked goods — as Khloe appeared to point something out to her little girl!

The outing comes as Khloe’s ex and True’s dad Tristan Thompson, 28, appears to be trying to get back together. The NBA star has actively been leaving a slew of flirty comments on Khloe’s sexiest photos, recently gushing over her win as Choice Reality Star at E’s People’s Choice Awards last weekend. “True and myself are so proud of you and the sisters for everything last night,” Tristan said after Khloe’s big win.

He also recently sent Khloe a massive balloon display, featuring the letters “Pink Diamond” for her new fragrance collaboration with Kim Kardashian‘s KKW Fragrance line. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star proudly showed off the gesture on Instagram, writing “Today was the launch of my pink diamond collection with KKW Fragrance and I got these balloons sent to me from baby True and Tristan and I really appreciate the love and the thoughtfulness,” she gushed, captioning an image of the pretty balloons. “I’m really proud at the co-parenting place that we are in.”

Khloe and Tristan sadly called things quits after he admitted to inappropriately kissing Kylie Jenner‘s BFF Jordyn Woods, 22, at a party in February. Prior, Tristan was also caught on video cheating while Khloe was pregnant. Since the drama, Khloe has been committed to co-parenting but not interested in pursuing another go at a romantic relationship.