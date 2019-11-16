Jon Gosselin Accuses Ex Kate Of Having ‘Narcissistic Personality Disorder’

Former ‘Jon & Kate Plus 8’ star Jon Gosselin is speaking out about the rocky marriage with his ex-wife Kate Gosselin in a tell-all interview on ‘The Dr. Oz Show’, now that a 10-year long gag order has been lifted.

Jon Gosselin, 42, isn’t holding back when it comes to his feelings about his ex-wife and mother of his eight children, Kate Gosselin, 44. The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star sat down for an open interview, which will air on Nov. 18, with Dr. Mehmet Oz on The Dr. Oz Show after staying silent for 10 years due to a gag order that was in effect, and one of his most shocking admissions in the sit-down chat was that he thinks Kate has narcissistic personality disorder and doesn’t think about others enough.

“I think eventually, because of personality, it would have fizzled out anyway, because we, first of all, I got married at 22 years old, you just don’t know,” Jon explained when asked if he thinks his marriage with Kate, which lasted from 1999 until 2009, would have survived without cameras and a reality show. “I think it’s both of us, but I think she has a narcissistic personality disorder. I think she tends to think more on her level selfishly instead for others.”

The father went on to explain that he thinks his own personality type, which he believes is opposite to Kate’s, also caused struggles in their commitment to each other.” I think I tend to think sometimes more for others than for myself, so I tend to not worry what’s going on with me when I should sometimes,” he said.

Jon and Kate’s show ended as a couple in 2009 along with their marriage and Jon’s made it clear he’s not happy with their eight kids, including 19-year-old twin daughters, Mady and Cara, as well as 15-year-old sextuplets, Hannah, Collin, Alexis, Aaden, Joel and Leah, being used in the reality series to make money for his former love, who went on to star in the renamed series, Kate Plus 8, with the kids by herself. “I believe her intentions, in the beginning, were good intentions, bringing kids into the world,” Jon said of Kate on The Dr. Oz Show. “She fought to have these kids. But I think once fame and money got involved, it twisted her belief system. On my end, I’ve been fighting to get my kids off TV forever.”

After a lengthy custody battle, Kate received primary custody of their children but Colin and Hannah currently live with Jon full-time. Although there have been back and forth rifts between Jon and Kate and their children over the years, the concerned dad EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in a previous interview that he thinks it’s important to trust his children. “You have to trust your kids, what you instilled in them. You don’t have to hover,” he said. “You have to trust that they’re educated and that they will do right. And what ever happens, happens. It can’t be so general and simple, it’s difficult. It’s hard to be a parent.”